“The Carnivorous Kingdom” screening at USA focuses on wonders of bog plants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a closer look at the natural wonders all around us. Tonight the University of South Alabama is offering a free screening of a new documentary from a local environmental reporter and author about the bogs around the Mobile Delta.

Ben Raines–perhaps best known for his role in helping find the Clotilda ship remains, has a new film on the flesh-eating plants right next door. The hour-long documentary is called “The Carnivorous Kingdom.” The film showcases the pitcher plant bogs that survive on the diverse insect life that wander just close enough to become dinner. Raines says this area has a rare combination of several different species of these voracious plants.

“Incredible amounts of sunlight being on the same latitude as Cairo, and an incredible amount of rain with so many storms coming in from the gulf, the rainiest metro area in the united states. That creates this little niche where carnivorous plants can live , they grow in places so wet nothing else can survive,” said journalist and author Ben Raines. The event starts at about 6:15 this evening at USA’s MacQueen Alumni Center. The movie starts at 6:30 and he’ll field questions. Raines started work on this project four years ago. He says it’s a labor of love to bring attention to this unique natural landscape.

You can watch the film here.

More information on Tuesday’s screening can be found here.

