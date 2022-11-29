Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down
Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves
Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game
Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior
NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury
Injuries are a very real concern in such a high-contact, violent sport as football and should generally be taken seriously given the risk involved. But when players blatantly fake injuries on the field, it makes it difficult to determine when a player is actually in need of medical attention and when he’s just going down Read more... The post NFL world blasts player’s horrible fake injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
What uniforms the Bills, Patriots will wear in Week 13
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will wear during their Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium:
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
Former Super Bowl Champ Blames Kenny Pickett for Brutal Sack
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started strong in Indianapolis as they took an early 6-0 lead over the Colts in Week 12. But one play caught the attention of many, and a big blow to quarterback Kenny Pickett seems to be his own fault. Pickett caught the ball in shotgun...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
Lengthy list for Steelers first injury report against Falcons
The Steelers first injury list on a short week is lengthy but there isn’t anything surprising that we didn’t hear from Mike Tomlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
49ers get brutal news on Elijah Mitchell injury
The San Francisco 49ers just got running back Elijah Mitchell back from a long-term injury, only for him to suffer another one. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Mitchell suffered another MCL sprain similar to the one he dealt with earlier in the season. The injury is expected to keep him out another six to eight weeks.
