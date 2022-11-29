Since its launch, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has done an exceptional job of conquesting the owners of other branded vehicles – not to mention folks that didn’t previously own an EV of any sort. Routinely among the most considered electrified vehicles on the market, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has been stealing market share from its rivals in recent months, but still lags behind the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in terms of new registrations and sales. However, as The Blue Oval just celebrated building 150,000 units of its EV crossover, it seems as if Tesla owners – along with Toyota and Honda owners – are defecting to the Mach-E at a rapid rate, too, according to new data from S&P Global.

1 DAY AGO