ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-World Cup Winners list: which teams have won each year

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrJtV_0jQqiifk00

Nov 26 (Reuters) - List of FIFA World Cup champions since the tournament began in 1930:

URUGUAY 1930 - URUGUAY

* Uruguay won the inaugural FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 4-2 in the final in Montevideo.

* The first tournament included 13 teams, with only four from Europe. The trip to South America was challenging for many European players because they feared losing their jobs after being absent for a long time.

ITALY 1934 - ITALY

* Hosts Italy defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 in Rome in a tournament consisting of a Round of 16.

* Reigning World Cup holders Uruguay declined to participate as a protest to the refusal of several European countries to travel to South America for the previous World Cup. At the same time, Egypt became the first African country to participate.

FRANCE 1938 - ITALY

* Italy took their second trophy, beating Hungary 4-2 in the final.

* Dutch East Indies, present-day Indonesia, became the first Asian team to participate in the World Cup.

BRAZIL 1950 - URUGUAY

* The first World Cup after World War Two, where England made their debut. Uruguay took their second victory after a 2-1 win against host nation Brazil in a game that later became known as "Maracanaco".

* With 173,850 spectators, the game is still the highest-attended game ever played.

SWITZERLAND 1954 - GERMANY

* West Germany took their first title after a 3-2 win in the final against Hungary.

SWEDEN 1958 - BRAZIL

* The only tournament in a Nordic country saw the debut of a 17-year-old Brazilian player named Pele, who scored six goals and helped his team to beat Sweden 5-2 in the final.

* France's Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in the tournament, still a record.

CHILE 1962 - BRAZIL

* Brazil defended their title in a 3-1 victory over Czechoslovakia in the final in Santiago.

ENGLAND 1966 - ENGLAND

* The only victory in the World Cup for England, as they secured a 4-2 extra time win over West Germany in the final.

* North Korea and Portugal debuted in this World Cup, with the Portuguese striker Eusebio becoming the tournament's top scorer.

MEXICO 1970 - BRAZIL

* Brazil took their third title in Pele's last World Cup after winning 4-1 against Italy at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

* The tournament passed without a single player being sent off. It was the first time substitutes were allowed, and yellow and red cards were introduced. It was also the first World Cup broadcast in colour and the first with an officially sponsored match ball.

WEST GERMANY 1974 - GERMANY

* The host nation took their second World Cup title after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the final.

* A new trophy was introduced for the tournament after Brazil had won the Jules Rimet Trophy permanently due to three victories.

ARGENTINA 1978 - ARGENTINA

* The host nation once again lifted the trophy as Argentina won 3-1 against the Netherlands at Estadio Monumental.

* Tunisia's 3-1 win over Mexico was the first time an African team won a match in the tournament's history.

SPAIN 1982 - ITALY

* Italy became world champions for the third time in Spain with a 3-1 victory over West Germany.

* The tournament marked the first time a penalty shoot-out was used.

MEXICO 1986 - ARGENTINA

* Mexico hosted the World Cup for the second time, with Argentina's Diego Maradona dominating the tournament and securing his home nation a second trophy after beating West Germany 3-2.

* However, the quarter-final against England might be best remembered as it included the famous "Hand of God" goal and the solo raid from Maradona that later was dubbed the Goal of the Century.

ITALY 1990 - GERMANY

* West Germany won the tournament for the third time as they beat Argentina 1-0 in Rome.

* Roger Milla and Cameroon became famous as they beat Argentina at San Siro in the group stage and went on to the quarter-finals as the first African team ever.

UNITED STATES 1994 - BRAZIL

* The first tournament held in the United States was marked by several high-profile teams and players.

* Romario and Bebeto guided Brazil to the final, where Italy and Roberto Baggio waited. After a lacklustre game, it became the World Cup final's first penalty kick contest, with Brazil claiming their fourth trophy after Baggio missed.

FRANCE 1998 - FRANCE

* It was the first World Cup with 32 teams competing. The host nation, led by Didier Deschamps, won 3-0 over Brazil in the final.

SOUTH KOREA/JAPAN 2002 - BRAZIL

* The first World Cup co-hosted by two nations and the first to be held in Asia. Ronaldo could finally crown his career as Brazil took its fifth World Cup home after beating Germany 2-0 in Yokohama.

GERMANY 2006 - ITALY

* Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties in Berlin after 1-1 in ordinary time, in a game forever known for Zinedine Zidane's head-butt on Marco Materazzi and subsequent red card.

* Another game that went into history was the Round of 16 match between Portugal and the Netherlands. Nicknamed "the battle of Nuremberg", the game saw four red cards and 16 yellow cards, setting a record for cards shown at any FIFA-administered international tournament. Portugal won 1-0.

SOUTH AFRICA 2010 - SPAIN

* The tournament was held in Africa for the first time, with Spain claiming their first World Cup trophy after beating Netherlands 1-0 in the final after extra time.

BRAZIL 2014 - GERMANY

* Germany won their fourth title after beating Argentina 1-0 in the final.

RUSSIA 2018 - FRANCE

* France won their second title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, making coach Didier Deschamps the second man to win the World Cup as both a captain and a manager (after Franz Beckenbauer), as he led the team to victory in 1998.

* The tournament marked the first use of video assistant referees (VAR).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
WAVY News 10

World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Americans face the Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic became an American star with the winning goal — and the injury he got while scoring it — that lifted the United States into the round of 16 at the World Cup. He injured his pelvic bone, Pulisic insisted, when he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper on the goal that […]
Reuters

Soccer-Tunisians enjoy historic but bittersweet win over France

TUNIS/DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tunisians celebrated a historic but bittersweet World Cup victory over France on Wednesday as they defeated their former colonial power but still crashed out of a tournament marked by a remarkable string of Arab wins over soccer powerhouses.
Reuters

Soccer-Tunisia fail to advance despite 1-0 win over much-changed France

AL RAYYAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia upset World Cup holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday, but the shock victory was not enough for them to join the defending champions in the last 16 of the tournament in Qatar.
The Independent

What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch

The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
Reuters

Soccer-Tunisia and reshuffled France goalless at halftime

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France's clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday.
Reuters

Soccer-Mexico exit on goal difference after late fight for World Cup survival

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in World Cup Group C on Wednesday but fell agonisingly short of reaching the last 16 on goal difference. Quickfire second-half strikes from Henry Martin and Luis Chavez had put Mexico on course to reach the knockout stages and Uriel Antuna also put the ball in the net but the effort was disallowed for offside.
Reuters

Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Analysis-Soccer-Deschamps' Baby Blues fail to shine, but France won't care

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A cauldron of seething Maghreb passion bore witness to a famous Tunisian World Cup victory over champions France in Qatar on Wednesday, but the merest of scratches beneath the surface of this Group D win reveals a telling narrative which puts the win in sharp perspective.
Reuters

Reuters

656K+
Followers
366K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy