ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says

These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash

10 ways to save on your energy bill this winter in Charlotte. There are ways you can save on your bill and assistance with paying your bill to alleviate the financial burden. Trial date set for woman accused of murdering co-worker in Hickory. Updated: 13 hours ago. A tentative trial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. The teen is currently in stable condition. This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

WBTV family reflects on the impact of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. The WBTV family of staff members...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Nahzir Taylor with injuries, authorities said. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation was unable to determine what led...
CONCORD, NC
qcnews.com

Suspicious package under investigation at Salisbury Walmart, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Suspicious package under investigation at Salisbury …. SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart in...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Multiple CMS schools targets of false shooting calls

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
CONCORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy