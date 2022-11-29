Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Related
Deadly crashes have claimed 7 lives since Nov. 27, CMPD says
These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
CMPD makes arrest after following transit van through east Charlotte neighborhoods
CHARLOTTE — A transit van weaved through numerous neighborhoods in east Charlotte while it was followed by several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruisers around noon Friday. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. Friday, CMPD said officers were following a suspected stolen vehicle. Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted up to seven police...
WBTV
Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. Charlotte woman facing federal charges...
WBTV
Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
WBTV
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash
10 ways to save on your energy bill this winter in Charlotte. There are ways you can save on your bill and assistance with paying your bill to alleviate the financial burden. Trial date set for woman accused of murdering co-worker in Hickory. Updated: 13 hours ago. A tentative trial...
WBTV
17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. The teen is currently in stable condition. This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent to...
WBTV
Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
Residents say semitrucks parked in north Charlotte neighborhood cause driving hazards
CHARLOTTE — Residents along Carolina Lily Lane in north Charlotte told Channel 9 that their daily commutes are getting dangerous due to semitrucks. The trucks are parked in a residential area, which residents said makes it difficult for drivers to see as they pull out onto the roadway. Neighbors...
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting off bus at Charlotte school bus stop
A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
WBTV
17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. In...
WBTV
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
WBTV
WBTV family reflects on the impact of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, support continues to pour in from all over the Charlotte community and beyond for each of the victim’s families. The WBTV family of staff members...
WBTV
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Nahzir Taylor with injuries, authorities said. According...
WBTV
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation was unable to determine what led...
WBTV
Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. 17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident. Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries on Friday after he was shot at a bus stop earlier in the week. Charlotte woman...
qcnews.com
Suspicious package under investigation at Salisbury Walmart, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Suspicious package under investigation at Salisbury …. SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a Walmart in...
WBTV
Multiple CMS schools targets of false shooting calls
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
Comments / 0