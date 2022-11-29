The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) for a Week 13 divisional matchup this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are three reasons for optimism entering Week 13. Giants vs. Washington history. New York has a 104-70-4 record all-time against the Commanders....

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 8 MINUTES AGO