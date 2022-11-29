Read full article on original website
Related
Islands Sounder
Council declares November Native American Heritage month
Submitted by the Madrona Institute. The San Juan County Council declared the month of November Native American Heritage Month in recognition of Native American contributions to the San Juan Islands. The Council’s resolution stated, “the history, economy, and culture of San Juan County has been significantly influenced by local Native...
Islands Sounder
Share in the holidays with Actors Theatre of Orcas Island
It’s that time of the year, islanders when carols fill the air! Time to dig out your Christmas sweaters and blinking-light necklaces and embrace the holiday spirit. To help put you in the mood, The Actors Theatre of Orcas Island invites you to enjoy some good old-fashioned radio theater at their upcoming Christmas Show, Thursday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 11.
Comments / 0