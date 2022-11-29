Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
YouTube is repeatedly crashing for some iOS users but a fix is on the way
Google says to hang tight. Google is working to fix an issue that is causing the YouTube mobile app to repeatedly crash for some iOS users. “Hi, we’re aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes,” the company said in a caught by . “We’re so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! Updates soon.”
Engadget
Apple's 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is $100 off and cheaper than ever
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Whether you know...
Engadget
The best iPads for 2022: How to pick the best Apple tablet for you
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Apple’s iPad lineup...
Engadget
Meta Quest Pro’s first update adds mixed reality screen recordings
The Meta Quest Pro is a classic case of the early adopter’s dilemma. Although the headset offers a wealth of potential for virtual reality enthusiasts, it also requires a $1,500 investment for something that — at least for now — doesn’t have the software to justify its price. Although today’s v47 update doesn’t fix that problem, it does take a small first step by adding mixed reality (MR) capture and background audio playback.
Engadget
YouTube's top US videos of 2022 include Technoblade's farewell and Will Smith's slap
YouTube has revealed its top videos and creators of 2022. At the top of the US trending video list is the final video from Technoblade, a Minecraft creator who died after a battle with cancer. Technoblade wrote a farewell message to fans that his father read in the video, which has more than 87.6 million views.
Engadget
Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can better survive drops on sidewalks and roads
Corning's Gorilla Glass is used in a lot of high-end smartphones, and now the company is promising even tougher displays with its latest version, Victus 2. The new glass composition offers improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete, the company says, while offering the same scratch resistance as the original Victus.
Engadget
Score nearly $100 off this self-coded mini robot arm kit
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Exposing your children to STEM could set them up for profitable, stable futures. However, introducing them to math and science at a young age can be tough, so you need to . One way is working together on fun projects that might make them forget they’re studying in the first place.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Kindle Scribe review and the rise of Twitter clones
Finally, a Kindle you can write on! This week, we dive into Cherlynn’s review of the Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s first e-reader that can also capture handwritten notes. The hardware is great, but as usual, Amazon’s software feels half-baked. Also, Devindra and Cherlynn discuss the rise of new Twitter alternatives like Hive Social and Post. It looks like many communities are already splintering off to these services, but unfortunately, they can’t yet replicate the magic of Twitter.
Engadget
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon’s first Kindle that supports stylus input offers an excellent reading and writing experience. But don’t expect handwriting-to-text conversion or sophisticated note-taking and syncing tools.
Engadget
Apple's 2022 iPad is $30 off right now
At $419, the tablet is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset will reportedly run 'xrOS'
It was called 'realityOS,' according to previous reports. Apple has internally changed the name of its upcoming mixed reality headset's accompanying software from "realityOS" to "xrOS," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As the reporter notes, the new name better represents the software's capabilities: "XR," after all, stands for extended reality, and the headset is expected to have both augmented and virtual reality features.
Engadget
Huawei teases a smartwatch with built-in wireless earbuds
As convenient as wireless earbuds can be, you typically have to carry a case around to store and charge them. Wouldn't you rather free up your pocket? Huawei thinks so. As The Register notes, the Chinese brand has teased a Watch Buds smartwatch that includes earbuds you charge beneath the dial. Official details will have to wait as the company has delayed a winter consumer launch event slated for today, but there are already some clues as to how this oddball design will work.
Engadget
iPhone users can now share their digital car keys with Pixel owners
It's the first time you can share keys between phone platforms. You no longer need others to use the same phone OS to share your digital car keys. Google has added car key sharing to Pixel devices, making cross-platform swaps available in an early form. If you're using an iPhone running iOS 16.1, you can send keys stored in Wallet to a Pixel through communications apps like Mail, Messages and WhatsApp. Pixel users share their car access through Android's wallet app.
Engadget
'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' is free for all PS Plus subscribers in December
‘Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition’ and ‘Biomutant’ are also included. Sony's December for PlayStation Plus Essential include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. Subscribers can play remastered versions of the classic trilogy at no extra charge. The collection, released in May 2021, includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 with modernized 4K graphics and tighter gameplay.
Engadget
Disney built an AI that can easily make actors look younger or older
Disney researchers have developed an artificial intelligence system that seemingly makes it far easier to make an actor appear younger or older in a scene. While artists will still be able to make manual adjustments to make sure the effect looks as realistic as possible, the AI tool could take care of most of the heavy lifting. It's said to take the AI just five seconds to apply the aging effects to a single frame.
Engadget
GE has a new smart mixer that can shut itself off when your dough is ready
Has created a smart mixer that could help take more of the sting out of baking. For one thing, the Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense has a built-in scale that will enable you to measure ingredients directly in the mixing bowl — just be sure to add each ingredient slowly so you don't plop in too much.
Engadget
Twitter claims ‘none of our policies have changed’ as advertisers continue to flee
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. One month into Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, the company is once again trying to reassure advertisers and users about the direction of the platform. In its first since Musk’s acquisition, the company attempted to explain what “Twitter 2.0” means for the company.
Engadget
LastPass reveals another security breach
The password manager was hacked in August this year. LastPass CEO Karim Toubba has revealed that the password manager has been breached again. Toubba said the company detected an unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service that it shares with its parent company GoTo, which was formerly known as LogMeIn. To investigate the incident, LastPass has teamed up with security firm Mandiant. Together, they've determined that the unauthorized party got into LastPass' cloud service by using information obtained from the security breach it suffered in August this year. Further, they've discovered that the bad actor was able to access "certain elements" of its customers' information.
Comments / 0