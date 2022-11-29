Read full article on original website
Sukhoi 97
4d ago
The lawsuit against the store and manufacturer will be dropped, by Federal law you can't sue someone simply for providing the gun, since he did pass the checks. Nor the manufacturer.
Reply
7
Matthew Clarke
3d ago
they have a better chance suing the police department for negligence. all this lawsuit is doing is pushing the narrative that guns are bad. I have a feeling this family is being paid by a lobbyist to trigger people into feeling some type of way
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Matthew McConaughey says, "we want Uvalde lives to matter"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
City of Uvalde Suing Over School Shooting RecordsLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Comments / 16