ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Vietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPXA1_0jQqgY9S00

HANOI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam's smartphone production and exports fell in November in the run up to Christmas sales season, according to official data, a new sign the country's largest manufacturer, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), is adapting to dwindling global demand.

The South Korean electronics giant has for years produced about half of its smartphones in Vietnam and accounts for nearly a fifth of the country's overall exports.

The fall in output is in line with what industry and government sources as well as Samsung employees have told Reuters that the company had recently cut its smartphone production in Vietnam for a second time this year.

It is unclear if the cuts in Vietnam reflect Samsung's general drop in production or a shift to other manufacturing countries.

Samsung, which has invested around $18 billion in six factories in Vietnam, with at least two of them focussed on smartphones, declined to comment.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional manufacturing powerhouse, reported a 9.3% decline in smartphone output to 20.6 million units in November from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said.

Smartphone output in the first 11 months of the year fell 6.1%. The GSO also said the value of Vietnam's smartphone exports in November fell 1% on the month and 0.7% from a year earlier.

The wider category of consumer electronics manufacturing dropped nearly 20% on the year in November, GSO data showed, with monthly output slipping for the third straight month.

Most smartphones produced in the country are destined for Western markets, with output usually increasing in the weeks before Christmas. But expectations of lower consumer demand this year is pushing firms to limit production.

However, if demand remains sustained, the production cuts could exacerbate inflation in Europe and other importing regions.

SAMSUNG CUTS

Earlier this month, an industry source familiar with the matter said Samsung "has cut production significantly" once again after it scaled back its activities in Vietnam in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Vietnam government source confirmed Samsung cut production in the country twice this year, with the latest move likely to limit Vietnam's contribution to the company's global output of smartphones to 40% from the typical share of 50%.

Three company employees in Vietnam confirmed the cuts, with one noting workers were allowed to take seasonal leaves despite the approaching Christmas, in contrast with previous years.

As the country faces headwinds from a global slowdown, its overall exports in November fell 8.4% from a year earlier to $29.18 billion, according to the GSO.

Imports also fell by 7.3%, signalling possible further production cuts because components and materials used for exported products are often imported for assembly in Vietnam.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada says war, climate concerns show need for supply chain shift

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that authoritarian regimes are not reliable trade partners and future supply chains should run through countries like Canada that are concerned about carbon emissions and human rights, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Chinese papers go black in mourning for late leader Jiang Zemin

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chinese newspapers turned their front pages black on Thursday and flags were put at half mast in mourning for the death of former president Jiang Zemin, whose death has prompted a wave of nostalgia for the more liberal times he oversaw.
The Associated Press

Penta Hotels Adopts Optii’s Hotel Operations Platform to Streamline Daily Operations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Sequoia India backs Prismforce to help IT companies build better talent supply chains

IT providers spend a large part of their variable costs on hiring skilled employees. But finding those employees from the ever-growing talent market and deploying them effectively to get adequate results is one of the most significant pain points for the industry worldwide. Prismforce is taking Amazon’s approach to matching...
Reuters

NATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken

BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies are concerned about China's rapid and opaque military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, and discussed concrete ways to address the challenges posed by Beijing on Wednesday, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
BBC

Brexit: Progress on trade deals slower than promised

The government is set to miss its target for securing post-Brexit trade agreements, as figures show a 15% fall in the number of UK exporters. At the 2019 election the Conservatives promised to get agreements covering 80% of UK trade by the end of this year. The most recent figures...
Reuters

Reuters

656K+
Followers
366K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy