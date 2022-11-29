Read full article on original website
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
The owner of Russia's notorious Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admits to recruiting a prisoner from Zambia who died fighting in Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Blinken says Iran making 'profound' mistake in ignoring true cause of sweeping protests
The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday.
Analysis: One of Trump's biggest defenders thinks he has a chance to lead the RNC
The GOP is in the middle on an internal dispute over what it stands for and who will lead it. In this week's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza breaks down the race for Republican National Committee chair, where former President Donald Trump could have a major influence.
Trump's classic delay and divert legal strategy is running out of road
A trio of new defeats extended former President Donald Trump's legal losing streak as he seeks to delay or avoid scrutiny over his hoarding of classified documents and his 2020 election chicanery.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Hear the promises Stewart Rhodes made to his lawyers before Oath Keepers trial
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes' lawyers James Lee Bright and Phillip Linder discuss the trial and seditious conspiracy conviction for their client's role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections.
Janet Yellen will start signing US bills. She promises to make her signature legible
While appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confronts conspiracy theories about the Fed and talks adding her signature to US currency.
'I would even say sick': Ukrainian FM describes bloody packages with animal eyes sent to embassies
CNN's Matthew Chance speaks to Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba about more than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world.
Hillary Clinton says US should not engage in nuclear talks with Iran as protestors stand up 'to their oppressors'
The US should not be negotiating with Iran "on anything right now," including a nuclear agreement, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday.
January 6 convictions bolster democracy, but McCarthy's defense of Trump threatens it
The American tradition of peaceful transfers of presidential power buckled in the horrific violence of January 6, 2021.
'Wow that's incredible': Video shows Russian soldiers running for cover
CNN's Matthew Chance reports from the Bakhmut region of Ukraine, where Russia and Ukraine are involved in a bitter ground battle for the crucial territory.
See President Biden's reaction when he heard about USA World Cup win
An evidently excited President Biden made his way back to the podium after a planned speech to announce the US win over Iran in the World Cup, despite the mic feed briefly being off.
First on CNN: Federal judge orders former top lawyers in Trump's White House to testify in criminal grand jury probe
A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump's privilege claims
