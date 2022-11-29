Read full article on original website
The Infatuation
Where To Have A Nice Date Night Without Spending Over $100
Unless you recently struck gold with Powerball or happen to be in Jeff Bezos’ inner friend circle, you’ve probably noticed things are getting pricey. It seems a little too easy for dinner bills to creep into the $150-$200 range for two. So when you need a restaurant for a nice date without blowing through your annual Clipper card budget in a single night, use this guide.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar is your only option for sushi at Rockefeller Center, and you could do a lot worse. Open only for lunch, this casual place has all the usual suspects like edamame, a chirashi bowl, and some combos like a $24 one with six pieces of nigiri and a roll. You can also customize your own poke bowl or grab sushi and sides to go if you don’t have time to sit down at the 11-seat sushi counter. (The only other seating is at a window counter with four stools.) The fish quality is like the third Strokes album: good, but not special. We recommend getting anything with the blue crab.
Bar Margot
There hasn’t been a single time we’ve dined at the Four Seasons’ restaurant in Midtown when we didn’t see a famous person—from Housewives stars to every living mayor. But this isn't even the main attraction at Bar Margot. The spacious mezzanine dining, located above the grandiose staircase, is just the place to get comfortable with our laptop, or you can head to a corner booth inside for more privacy. Above all, Bar Margot remains a city favorite because, from breakfast through dinner, it never disappoints. The culinary team is always at work tweaking dishes and crafting new menu items. Their vegan jollof rice, with meaty oyster mushrooms that have lattice grill marks, is a shining example. The juicy Bar Margot Burger, topped with crispy bacon and charred red onions, is a city treasure that should probably take the place of the Georgia peach in the RHOA openers.
By George
Downtown is that awkward kid on the playground you only bothered with when they had a toy you really wanted to play with. By George in the Candler Hotel is that shiny toy that makes up for any grievances you have about being downtown. Come for lunch, get a booth right in the center of the restaurant, and look out through big glass windows that show panoramic street views—the Marta streetcar makes cool cameo appearances. For lunch, order a simple grilled cheese and tomato soup or a classic burger and fries. Since the restaurant is housed in an old historic building (circa 1906) with French brasserie vibes, even these solid, get-the-job-done basics just feel like a departure from your normal burger lunch. Finish off lunch with the fluffy Coconut Tres Leches, which is reason enough to think more fondly of downtown.
Rajdhani Indian Restaurant
This all-you-can-eat South Indian spot will keep your thali tray full until you tap out. Located on the second floor of a busy strip mall, this entirely vegetarian restaurant offers a rotating selection of stews, masala curries, and desserts for $26 per person. Keep this place in mind for a big weekday lunch—which ends at 2:45pm—or a weekend dinner feast with friends who are down to sample whatever spice-rich specials the chef brings over. If it’s warm out, grab a seat on their patio which overlooks a crowded stretch of Pioneer Blvd.
Miki’s Park
The loud music, neon lights, and free-flowing soju cocktails at Miki’s Park gives this small River North Korean bar a surprising amount of energy. This is particularly true on Thursdays which is karaoke night, or during their Friday K-pop DJ sets when this place becomes especially packed. But aside from the party atmosphere, we also like coming to Miki’s for Korean-inspired bar food. There are dishes like a fried chicken sandwich with gochujang aioli or tiger fries topped with bulgogi. Plus, since their kitchen is open until 1am, you can grab a bite after belting "Love On Top" at midnight.
Swedish Hill Bakery & Cafe
Swedish Hill is an all-day cafe and bakery from the team behind Clark’s, Lamberts, and Elizabeth Street Cafe. Check out all the salads, baked goods, and other items at the counter before you place your order and choose between indoor or outdoor seating. The best options here are in the breakfast category, like the bagel and lox or soft egg toast with avocado and bacon. Though, if you happen to be in the area around Happy Hour, it’s a great spot for a glass of wine, a half-priced cheese board, and a couple of salads to share.
Paradise Biryani Pointe
Paradise Biryani Pointe is an Indian restaurant chain with several locations across the country. They specialize in—you guessed it—biryani, and servers here carry these rice dishes full of marinated meats and spices around the room like piles of gold. Paradise Biryani Pointe can certainly fill up on weekends, but ultimately serves as a mellow spot to grab a quick dinner during the week. There are usually music videos playing on the TVs above the bar and a couple of families feasting on huge bowls of chicken biryani.
Udupi Palace
If there’s one thing to get at Udupi Palace, it’s the paper masala dosa. The crispy, thin South Indian dish is about 3 feet long and shaped like a tube, so it’s easy to crack off a couple of pieces and share. It comes stuffed with potato masala that you can scoop up and dip into things like coconut chutney, sambar, and milk curd. This is the perfect spot to grab a quick lunch in Little India, which is when the dining room usually fills up, but you could also stop by for a casual weeknight dinner.
All Kaps Pizza
The alley next to The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston isn’t somewhere that’s typically frequented in daylight hours (or sober). But All Kaps Pizza—the Sunday-only, pie pop-up at Papo’s Bagels—makes this small strip of concrete next to the bins, the place to be on a weekend afternoon. It’s takeaway-only, and you could take a New York-style, 16-incher home in a box, but it’s fun to stick around. Lean against the wall holding a paper plate with a floppy, spicy pepperoni slice, or rectangle of focaccia-like tomato pie. Eat, order another, repeat.
Trinity
Trinity is a Clapham restaurant that’s split into two not entirely dissimilar spaces, serving British fine dining, MasterChef: The Professionals-style food. The downstairs, all Farrow & Ball vibes with duck green walls, is a pleasant enough sitting room that suits special occasions, if you’re into delicate plates that look like they should come with a Do Not Disturb sign. While the upstairs (which is more casual by virtue of high tables and stools) is the kind of place you’d take someone who was into horse riding and burrata. Slightly stiff chairs and atmosphere aside, Trinity has a tendency to deliver on flavour. The food ranges from pretty to pretty-bloody-delicious, and we once had a palm-sized, hand-raised short rib pie here that made us shed a single tear of joy. You’re probably better off heading upstairs first for a few sharing plates, before deciding if you want to go all in downstairs where four courses will likely put you back around £100.
Arcade Food Hall
Food halls are a great idea in theory. Big spaces, vast options, walk-ins welcome. But the reality tends to involve weeping into a stodgy taco, while being elbowed off of a table by a tourist and shouting "I’M BY THE CHURRO STAND, NO THE OTHER ONE" into your phone. Not anymore, not at Arcade. This modern food hall near Tottenham Court Road is reimagined for people who objectively hate neon signs and refuse to eat standing up because they respect the confines of proper digestion. Forget nightmare scenes of Midsommar by way of a 2-4-1 pink gin happy hour, at Arcade the food comes first.
Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen
Though technically opened in 2021, the Wylie Hotel has a long history, dating back to the Great Depression. In the 1960s, the basement restaurant, Mrs. P.’s, reportedly became the city’s first openly gay bar. Today, the small Old Fourth Ward restaurant still brings a welcoming energy—you can vibe with a DJ spinning ’80s dance tunes over Sunday brunch cocktails and heaping bowls of cheesy grits topped with eggs and bacon and drenched with very tasty housemade hot sauce. But really, come whenever you’re in the mood for a good, Southern meal. Just tuck yourself into one of their velvety booths, order some drinks and the pimento cheese board—a polarizing Southern classic, yes. If you are into it, then the jar of pickled fennel and flat table crackers are just as nice as raiding your grandparents’ kitchen for the good stuff.
St. Julep
Because we get tired of being serious all the time, the indoor/outdoor rooftop bar of The Sylvan hotel in Buckhead is the place we head to to unwind with a couple of cocktails and loaded tater tots after a day of pretending to be a professional person. Something about a spinning disco ball always relaxes our BRF muscles, plus it’s hard to beat eating vodka-spiked sorbet or tequila-mango soft serve and dancing to ’90s hip-hop with a perfect vantage point of the Buckhead streets. (Did we mention that the drinks are named after OutKast songs like “SpottieOttie” and “Return of the G”?) If you ultimately decide you’re not in the casual mood for corn dogs and other light snacks, head down to the hotel's other restaurants, The Betty, where you can eat more adult-y things like oysters, gnocchi, and steak, or the Willow Bar for small plates and wine.
Juliet's Cafe and Bar
We’ve been obsessed with the original Tooting location of this cafe since it opened a few years back, and their Clapham spot inside Studio Volitaire is just as exciting. The bright, tranquil, canteen-like room has metal sharing tables where you could camp out with your laptop for a few hours during the week, or pop in for a laid-back brunch on the weekend. With wooden chairs and quirky pots filled with sunflowers dotted around, this place isn’t all looks though. The brunch menu is particularly excellent, with rich tomato and labneh baked eggs, that famous pistachio yuzu cake, and specialty coffee—including bottled iced lattes that we’re very into.
Reverence
With a name like the Epicurean Hotel, certain expectations are cooked up early in guests’ minds. Does my room come with its own hibachi grill?Is everything on the premises edible?Can I swim in a vat of Nutella? As much as we’d love to say “yes” to those questions, sadly, we can’t. What we can tell you is that the Midtown hotel’s main restaurant, Reverence, tries its darndest to be the perfect fine-casual experience. With its polished wood tables and floor-to-ceiling vaults of wine, the place looks the part of a restaurant that can command $105 for a wagyu striploin with no sides. But then the actual steak gets to your table. It’s a decent cut and the taste is fine, but it won’t really move you—or feel worthy of the price tag. The garnish-topped branzino, while flavorful, sits alone on a white oval plate. No vegetables, no dainty puree, no nothin’. The entree, much like your overall dining experience here, will have entirely too much ehhhh and not nearly enough Epicurean.
Irene’s Finer Diner
Irene’s Finer Diner in North Center is a decent, utility breakfast spot. Its bright space has lots of tables and retro leather booths that give it a classic diner atmosphere. Nothing on the menu is mind-blowing, but dishes like their breakfast burrito and skillets are still satisfying. Just know that the waffles are a bit dense and chewy, like pancakes that took a detour into a waffle iron.
Coquette
This modern French spot in the West Loop comes from the same team as Beatnik and Bambola. Coquette’s interior is a little like sitting in a giant kaleidoscope. Bright pink circular tiles and tall stained glass panels surround the space, while globular chandeliers that look like grapes decorate the ceiling. Soft French music plays, creating a relaxing atmosphere for couples having dinner, or friends grabbing post-work drinks at the bar.
Bufalina
Bufalina is a cool little spot on Cesar Chavez that serves excellent bubbly crust pizza that range from classic margherita pies to ones with taleggio and scallions. We also love the natural wine and beer lists here. After temporarily closing in 2021, Bufalina reopened in 2022 in a new space just down the street, and the menu has expanded to include some very delicious handmade pastas. Find their other location, Bufalina Due, further north in Brentwood.
