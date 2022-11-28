ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
GOBankingRates

6 Extravagant Holiday Gifts for Kids

Some kids get a taste for luxury at a young age, which can make them hard to shop for. Fortunately, there are a number of high-end holiday gifts perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life....
KHON2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
KTSM

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
CBS Sacramento

Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?

This season, holiday sales are expected to hit at least $942 billion dollars, which is a 6% increase from last year, according to the National Retail Federation. But with online shopping and earlier sales, does Black Friday still hold the same power in holiday shopping as it has in the past?Kristen Gall, the president of the cash-back app Rakuten Rewards, says Black Friday "is not dead" but instead that "it's just changing a lot.""A lot fewer of us are willing to go to the stores on Black Friday and battle people and use our elbows," Gall said. The National Retail Federation...

