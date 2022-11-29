Read full article on original website
Related
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
WTOP
Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
WTOP
South Korea 2, Portugal 1
Portugal 1 0 — 1 South Korea 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Portugal, Horta, (Dalot), 5th minute; 2, South Korea, Young-Gwon, 27th. Second Half_3, South Korea, Hwang, (Son), 90th+1. Goalies_Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa; South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song. Yellow Cards_Lee,...
WTOP
DP World Tour Investec South African Open Championship Scores
1.Thriston Lawrence, South Africa -13 18 . 6.Wilco Nienaber, South Africa -8 18 . Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0
Second Half_1, Cameroon, Aboubakar, (Ngom Mbekeli), 90th+2 minute. Goalies_Brazil, Ederson, Alisson, Weverton; Cameroon, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu. Yellow Cards_Tolo, Cameroon, 6th; Militao, Brazil, 7th; Kunde, Cameroon, 28th; Fai, Cameroon, 32nd; Aboubakar, Cameroon, 81st; Guimaraes, Brazil, 85th. Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Corey Parker, Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez. 4th Official_Ning Ma.
WTOP
Uruguay 2, Ghana 0
Ghana 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Uruguay, De Arrascaeta, 26th minute; 2, Uruguay, De Arrascaeta, (Suarez), 32nd. Goalies_Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Fernando Muslera, Sebastian Sosa; Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad. Yellow Cards_Nunez, Uruguay, 19th; Suarez, Uruguay, 60th; Sulemana, Ghana, 86th; Coates, Uruguay, 87th; Seidu, Ghana,...
WTOP
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 13
Highlights from the 13th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Switzerland 3, Serbia 2
Serbia 2 0 — 2 First Half_1, Switzerland, Shaqiri, (Sow), 20th minute; 2, Serbia, Mitrovic, (Tadic), 26th; 3, Serbia, Vlahovic, 35th; 4, Switzerland, Embolo, (Widmer), 44th. Second Half_5, Switzerland, Freuler, (Vargas), 48th. Goalies_Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin; Serbia, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic. Yellow Cards_Widmer, Switzerland, 15th; Vargas,...
'We got to believe' - stirring Brathwaite century gives West Indies hope of a bit of magic
West Indies captain implores his batters to fight as they conjured dreams of a remarkable result
WTOP
Group of Seven nations and Australia join EU in setting $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
WASHINGTON (AP) — Group of Seven nations and Australia join EU in setting $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Comments / 0