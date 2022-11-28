I wanted to send along a quick recap of our Fall 2022 Athletic Season. We had an incredible season and our student-athletes and coaches were amazing! Also, attached is an article that ranked the top athletic programs for the Fall (similar to the Spring rankings where Weston finished 2nd overall in the State of Massachusetts). This Fall we finished 3rd overall – very proud of everyone’s efforts to make this happen. Additionally, I would like to thank our unbelievable teachers who worked with our department and student-athletes on early dismissal, etc. Your support of our student-athletes does not go unnoticed.

WESTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO