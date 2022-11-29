Read full article on original website
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field. After it was over, Mbappé almost seemed to be chuckling as Robert Lewandowski came over to congratulate him following his spectacular display. Mbappé scored two goals Sunday and set up another for Olivier Giroud to give France a 3-1 victory over Poland and move the 2018 champions within three wins of defending their title. He already has a tournament-best five goals in Qatar as Les Bleus have reached the quarterfinals for the third straight tournament.
Across 13 days and 48 Group Stage matches, Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.07 million viewers across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, and Telemundo streaming platforms, up 5% vs. the 2018 tournament (1.97 million). Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language media rights holder to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the US. Following are consumption for the tournament’s Group Stage, which concluded yesterday. TOP 5 MOST-WATCHED MATCH WINDOWS (Total Audience Delivery; All times ET) *Matches aired simultaneously on Telemundo and Universo, respectively Note: Total Audience Delivery is the combination of television and digital viewers. Viewership figures are...
