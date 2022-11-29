Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Watch the Washington Capitals on NBC Sports Washington
Watch Capitals at Flames on NBCSW originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Capitals are back on NBC Sports Washington for the 2022-23 season. Don’t miss the Caps’ quest for a second Stanley Cup championship and Alex Ovechkin‘s historic chase of Wayne Gretzky. Head coach Peter Laviolette is in his third season at the helm with high expectations where he finally has a bonafide No. 1 goalie in reigning Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper. Can Washington get over the hump for a second time?
Bills looking to extend success against AFC East opponents
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills finally have a win over a divisional opponent — and it couldn’t come at a better time. Buffalo’s 24-10 victory over New England on Thursday kicked off a critical December stretch for the Bills. After going 0-2 in the division to start the season, the win over the Patriots came in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
Young sidelined with sore shoulder, the latest Hawks injury
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was scratched from the lineup on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets with right shoulder soreness, the latest blow to the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks were already without starters John Collins and De’Andre Hunter, who both underwent MRIs that confirmed their injuries. The...
Butler returns to lineup for Heat against Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Miami leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the starting lineup Friday night for the Heat’s rematch against the Boston Celtics. The 33-year-old Butler was sidelined with a sore right knee for the previous seven games, including a 134-121 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden that was played in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who sat courtside adjacent to Boston’s bench.
Scheffler makes a late bid to return to No. 1 in the world
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — The degree Masters champion Scottie Scheffler earned from the McCombs School of Business at Texas did not equip him with the skills to figure out the new formula for the Official World Golf Ranking. He is No. 2 in the world. He can go back...
