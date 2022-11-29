ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Watch the Washington Capitals on NBC Sports Washington

Watch Capitals at Flames on NBCSW originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Capitals are back on NBC Sports Washington for the 2022-23 season. Don’t miss the Caps’ quest for a second Stanley Cup championship and Alex Ovechkin‘s historic chase of Wayne Gretzky. Head coach Peter Laviolette is in his third season at the helm with high expectations where he finally has a bonafide No. 1 goalie in reigning Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper. Can Washington get over the hump for a second time?
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bills looking to extend success against AFC East opponents

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills finally have a win over a divisional opponent — and it couldn’t come at a better time. Buffalo’s 24-10 victory over New England on Thursday kicked off a critical December stretch for the Bills. After going 0-2 in the division to start the season, the win over the Patriots came in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Young sidelined with sore shoulder, the latest Hawks injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was scratched from the lineup on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets with right shoulder soreness, the latest blow to the injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks were already without starters John Collins and De’Andre Hunter, who both underwent MRIs that confirmed their injuries. The...
ATLANTA, GA
WTOP

Butler returns to lineup for Heat against Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Miami leading scorer Jimmy Butler returned to the starting lineup Friday night for the Heat’s rematch against the Boston Celtics. The 33-year-old Butler was sidelined with a sore right knee for the previous seven games, including a 134-121 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden that was played in front of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who sat courtside adjacent to Boston’s bench.
BOSTON, MA

