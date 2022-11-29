ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row

LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The 2023 race in Shanghai had been scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop on a record 24-round calendar, but the cancellation came as no surprise.
Soccer-Promising Serbia get rude awakening with another early World Cup exit

DOHA (Reuters) – Half-fit players, a leaky defence and a controversial flag that raised diplomatic tensions underlined yet another exit for Serbia in the group stage at the World Cup, proving that their resurgence earlier this year was nothing but a false dawn. Under coach Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia were...
Soccer-Japan’s smash and grab raiders come up against Croatian class

DOHA (Reuters) – Japan’s sensational smash-and-grab raids at the World Cup have already seen off Germany and Spain, but in the last 16 on Tuesday they come up against a Croatia side who might just be a little too streetwise for a mugging. Croatia have not shown the...
Soccer-Relentless Son drives battling South Korea into last 16

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -South Korea talisman Son Heung-min is still without a goal at this World Cup but he will not care about that after running himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last 16 in the most dramatic fashion. The Asian side simply...

