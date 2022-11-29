Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row
LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The 2023 race in Shanghai had been scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop on a record 24-round calendar, but the cancellation came as no surprise.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving – now for the serious bit
DOHA (Reuters) – The first World Cup hosted by an Arab nation enters its knockout phase on Saturday, but such has been the daily rollercoaster of shocks, comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes that everyone involved should perhaps lie down for a week in a dark room before carrying on.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Promising Serbia get rude awakening with another early World Cup exit
DOHA (Reuters) – Half-fit players, a leaky defence and a controversial flag that raised diplomatic tensions underlined yet another exit for Serbia in the group stage at the World Cup, proving that their resurgence earlier this year was nothing but a false dawn. Under coach Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia were...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Japan’s smash and grab raiders come up against Croatian class
DOHA (Reuters) – Japan’s sensational smash-and-grab raids at the World Cup have already seen off Germany and Spain, but in the last 16 on Tuesday they come up against a Croatia side who might just be a little too streetwise for a mugging. Croatia have not shown the...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Relentless Son drives battling South Korea into last 16
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -South Korea talisman Son Heung-min is still without a goal at this World Cup but he will not care about that after running himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last 16 in the most dramatic fashion. The Asian side simply...
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Comments / 0