#Bridgeport CT– Roderick Porter was sworn in as the Chief Of Police for the city of Bridgeport. In his acceptance speech, Porter said tomorrow he will meet with his command staff to discuss getting back and collaborating with the public. Porter said when the police respond to calls they are here to serve the public. He said every one of his officers should be respectful, empathetic, and sympathetic to whatever your needs are and he won’t tolerate anything other than that.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO