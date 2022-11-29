Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished
NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
News 12
Stamford police take over investigation of fire that hospitalized two toddlers
Stamford police have taken over the investigation into a fire that sent two toddlers to the hospital. Investigators want to know if the children’s mother was home at the time – and if not, where she was. Firefighters said the children were semiconscious when they were rescued from...
On-duty Yonkers police officer killed in multi-vehicle accident
An on-duty Yonkers police officer was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday, according to the Yonkers Police Department. The sergeant, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on Tuckahoe Road.
Caught! Naugatuck Father Wanted For Stabbing Dismembering Toddler Captured, Police. Say
The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured. Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Francisquini was...
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. At one time it was mandated Connecticut have 1,248 state troopers. That number has dropped to under 900. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that...
Driver From Norwalk Charged After Driving 110 MPH In Fairfield County, Police Say
A 22-year-old man was arrested after being stopped for allegedly driving 110 mph in a 55 mph zone on a stretch of I-95 in Fairfield County. Victor Espinoza, of Norwalk, was stopped around 12:25 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, after Connecticut State Troopers clocked him at 110 mph in his 2015 Chevrolet Camero in Fairfield, state police said.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
17-year-old shot in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police. The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Multiple Charges
#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Woman, Age 27, Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Attempted Stop In Rye, Police Say
A Connecticut woman is in trouble for leading authorities on a chase after they attempted to pull her over in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 8:45 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound in Rye for a traffic violation. After the vehicle failed to stop, a chase began, according to New York State Police.
Firefighters: 3 families displaced in Bridgeport house fire
A house fire in Bridgeport has displaced 9 people including three families, firefighters say.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Chief Sworn In
#Bridgeport CT– Roderick Porter was sworn in as the Chief Of Police for the city of Bridgeport. In his acceptance speech, Porter said tomorrow he will meet with his command staff to discuss getting back and collaborating with the public. Porter said when the police respond to calls they are here to serve the public. He said every one of his officers should be respectful, empathetic, and sympathetic to whatever your needs are and he won’t tolerate anything other than that.
Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?
Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby
A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
talkofthesound.com
Rye Man Arrested Following Road Rage Altercation, Police Say
RYE, NY (December 1, 2022) — A Rye resident was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Arrest & Charges: Patrick Michael Cox, 53 of Rye, NY. Police narrative: On November 30th, Officers responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road not far from Playland in the City of Rye. Further investigation revealed that Cox got into a physical altercation with the passenger of a vehicle regarding their vehicle’s operation. The physical altercation escalated and Cox forcefully took a cellphone from the operator’s hand as she attempted to call 911.
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
