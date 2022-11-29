ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished

NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

17-year-old shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police. The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Multiple Charges

#Milford CT–On November 29, 2022, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. The victim was following behind the offending vehicle, who had not stopped after the accident. The vehicle eventually stopped in the lot of 1061 Boston Post Road. When officers approached the vehicle, both the driver and passenger were passed out sleeping. After a significant effort to wake the males, they finally regained consciousness. After an investigation, it was determined that the driver, Didier Salas, was intoxicated. He struggled with officers when they were attempting to detain him. After a significant struggle, he was handcuffed and placed under the arrest.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 killed in crash on I-91 North in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday on Interstate 91 North in North Haven. State police said a car went down an embankment just before Exit 12, hit a tree, and then caught on fire. The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Chief Sworn In

#Bridgeport CT– Roderick Porter was sworn in as the Chief Of Police for the city of Bridgeport. In his acceptance speech, Porter said tomorrow he will meet with his command staff to discuss getting back and collaborating with the public. Porter said when the police respond to calls they are here to serve the public. He said every one of his officers should be respectful, empathetic, and sympathetic to whatever your needs are and he won’t tolerate anything other than that.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?

Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After 2-Vehicle Crash In Derby

A 55-year-old man was charged with operating under the influence along with a series of additional charges after Connecticut State troopers reported that he was uncooperative while they investigated a crash. The New Haven County crash happened on Route 8 southbound in the city of Derby near Exit 15 at...
DERBY, CT
talkofthesound.com

Rye Man Arrested Following Road Rage Altercation, Police Say

RYE, NY (December 1, 2022) — A Rye resident was arrested following an alleged road rage incident. Arrest & Charges: Patrick Michael Cox, 53 of Rye, NY. Police narrative: On November 30th, Officers responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on Oakland Beach Avenue in the area of Milton Road not far from Playland in the City of Rye. Further investigation revealed that Cox got into a physical altercation with the passenger of a vehicle regarding their vehicle’s operation. The physical altercation escalated and Cox forcefully took a cellphone from the operator’s hand as she attempted to call 911.
RYE, NY
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
