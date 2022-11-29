Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
Jerry Stackhouse’s ejection in Vanderbilt-VCU was one for the ages (Video)
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected in a loss to VCU, and the optics were both shocking and hilarious. It’s not often you see an A-10 team like VCU beat an SEC team like Vanderbilt, and it’s very rare to see someone like Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse lose his cool.
Kentucky basketball vs. Duke at Rupp Arena next season? It could happen.
Notes on the new SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge, SEC football coaching changes, Jon Sumrall, Bengals-Chiefs, SEC basketball and more.
Facing Bellarmine’s offense is ‘like going to the dentist,’ but UK’s defense was ready
Kentucky allowed just 41 points to Bellarmine, the lowest total for a UK opponent since March 2015.
Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
Xavier routs Southeastern Louisiana
Colby Jones scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Xavier Musketeers to a 95-63 romp over visiting Southeastern Louisiana
No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
Grizzlies Insider: Pair of Grizzlies fans represent Memphis at World Cup
“We are big fans,” Fadi Assaf said. “I don’t think we miss a Grizzlies game.”
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts’ status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before.
Boston College visits Nebraska following Walker's 20-point outing
Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -6; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Boston College Eagles after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska's 75-58 win against the Florida State Seminoles. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 68.3 points...
Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville
Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson
After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
Wednesday’s Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Gott on a one-year contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach. National League. Designated 1B Lewin Diaz for assignment. Minor League Baseball. Frontier League. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Michael...
