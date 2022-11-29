Nevada puts six on 3A District 2 first team. Colo-NESCO puts five on 8-player District 4 first team

The Nevada football team had a total of 13 players receive all-district recognition in Class 3A District 2 and Colo-NESCO had 10 players honored in 8-player District 4 during the 2022 season.

Nevada put six players on the 3A District 2 first team after finishing in a three-way tie with North Polk and Humboldt for the district title with a 4-1 record.

Carson Mather, Drew Robinson, Colton Leslie, Noah Mills, Cason Stevenson and Jackson Burlage were the Nevada players named to the 3A District 2 first team.

Mather had 18 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery on the defensive line and Robinson finished 32.5 tackles and two interceptions at defensive back and 16 catches for 283 yards and three touchdowns at receiver during district play. Leslie anchored a Nevada offensive line that paved the way for a Cub offense that averaged 22 points and 326.8 yards in district play.

Mills threw for 564 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for 338 yards and four scores and Stevenson racked up 621 yards and seven touchdowns rushing in district play. Burlage recorded 33 tackles and three sacks at linebacker.

Dylan Fritz, Kyle Kingsbury and Aidan Freeman were the three Cubs named to the 3A District 2 second team. Fritz had 27.5 tackles on defense, Kingsbury caught 20 passes for 244 yards and had 23 tackles and an interception and Freeman was an elite kicker after making 12 of 13 extra points and 4 of 7 field goals with a long of 37 yards.

Karter Beving, Anthony Eaton, Nate Anderson and Will Palmer were all named all-district honorable mention from Nevada.

Beving had 21.5 tackles and 3.5 stops behind the line, Eaton 20 tackles and an interception, Anderson was a key contributor on the offensive line and Palmer finished with five catches for 50 yards and three tackles for loss with a sack during district play.

Colo-NESCO put five players on the 8-player District 4 first team.

Running back Breckin Clatt, linebacker Trenton Beard, defensive end Lucas Frohwein, fullback Kaleb Gray and tight end Nolan Smith were the five Royals to make the first team.

Clatt ran for 595 yards and nine touchdowns on 9.0 yards per carry and had nine catches for 126 yards and one score in district play. Beard racked up 48.5 tackles and a fumble recovery, Frohwein finished with 29.5 tackles and six sacks, Gray ran for 397 yards and eight touchdowns on 8.8 yards per carry and Smith caught 12 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Spencer Hansen and offensive lineman Jamen Cochran were named to the 8-player District 4 second team. Hansen threw for 432 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 139 yards and four scores and Cochran anchored an offensive line that helped the Royals average 49.6 points and 338 yards in district games.

Lucas Daggett, Austin Danielson and Isaac Harrington were named honorable mention from Colo-NESCO. Daggett had 24 tackles plus one interception and fumble recovery apiece and Danielson and Harrington were key pieces up front for the Royals.

Clatt was also named the Special Teams MVP in 8-player District 4 after returning three kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns. Christian Oswalt, who passed away before the end of the season, was the Colo-NESCO recipient of the Citizenship Award.