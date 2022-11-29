Read full article on original website
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
Soccer-Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving – now for the serious bit
DOHA (Reuters) – The first World Cup hosted by an Arab nation enters its knockout phase on Saturday, but such has been the daily rollercoaster of shocks, comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes that everyone involved should perhaps lie down for a week in a dark room before carrying on.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Americans face the Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic became an American star with the winning goal — and the injury he got while scoring it — that lifted the United States into the round of 16 at the World Cup. He injured his pelvic bone, Pulisic insisted, when he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper on the goal that […]
Soccer-Uruguay opt for Suarez against Ghana in re-run of 2010 showdown
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Uruguay give a start to veteran striker Luis Suarez and have dropped captain Diego Godin from their defence for their must-win World Cup Group H decider against Ghana on Friday. Suarez, playing in his fourth World Cup, will be at the centre of a...
Soccer-De Arrascaeta double in vain as Uruguay win fails to take them through
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal. Ghana, who famously missed an...
Soccer-Japan’s smash and grab raiders come up against Croatian class
DOHA (Reuters) – Japan’s sensational smash-and-grab raids at the World Cup have already seen off Germany and Spain, but in the last 16 on Tuesday they come up against a Croatia side who might just be a little too streetwise for a mugging. Croatia have not shown the...
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row
LONDON (Reuters) – Formula One’s Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. The 2023 race in Shanghai had been scheduled for April 16 as the fourth stop on a record 24-round calendar, but the cancellation came as no surprise.
Italy’s Catholic Church reintroduces handshakes during Mass
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Catholic Church is reintroducing handshakes for the “sign of peace” during Mass as part of a wider relaxation of anti-COVID-19 measures. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops.
Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s first satellite has been successfully launched into orbit from the International Space Station (ISS) and the East African nation’s ground controllers were in contact with the device, the government said on Friday. The PearlAfricaSat-1 spacecraft was rocketed to the ISS by NASA on...
Brazil’s Lula mulls U.S. trip before inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he might travel to the United States before his inauguration on Jan. 1 to meet with President Joe Biden. “If I do travel it will be after my certification on Dec. 12,” Lula told reporters in...
Venezuela’s Maduro could miss Lula inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil – Venezuela’s leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula’s transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said...
UN seeks $1.72 billion next year to aid Venezuelan migrants, refugees
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now...
Sweden extradites man with alleged terrorism links to Turkey -media
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden on Friday extradited a Kurdish man with alleged links to terrorism to Turkey as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Saturday. Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in...
