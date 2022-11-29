Read full article on original website
India’s Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months. The company’s production in November, which also saw a “minor impact” due to the shortage, rose...
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia’s West Java
JAKARTA (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia’s West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in capital Jakarta. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy;...
Energy efficiency rate accelerates amid high prices – IEA
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Global progress toward energy efficiency has accelerated this year as a result of high energy prices and disruptions to fuel supply but still not enough to meet climate change targets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. The Paris-based watchdog has called for governments to...
Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to...
Volvo Cars’ sales up 12% in November
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Friday its sales grew 12% year-on-year in November to 59,154 cars. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil
(Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations...
Indian state will proceed ‘no matter what’ with protest-hit Adani port-minister
KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) – India’s Kerala state will proceed “no matter what” with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led...
EU agrees $60 Russian oil price cap, holdout Poland backs deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Friday agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude, after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend. Warsaw had resisted the proposed level as it examined an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap...
U.S. LNG exports remain flat as domestic market braces for cold season
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. liquefied natural gas exports were flat last month, Refinitiv shipping data showed on Thursday, as production remained limited and the arrival of winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere led utilities to build inventories for domestic use. U.S. natural gas futures’ implied volatility, a measure of...
OPEC+ seen heading for oil policy rollover, cut not ruled out
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ is likely to stick to its current oil output target when it meets on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources said on Friday, although some say a further output cut is not completely off the table given concern about economic growth and demand. The Organization of the...
Beijing and other cities in China end required COVID-19 tests for public transit
The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes follows protests across China by residents frustrated by the rigid enforcement of anti-virus restrictions.
U.S. FCC partially grants SpaceX’s application for second-gen satellite system
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it had partially granted SpaceX’s application for a second generation broadband satellite system. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Paul Grant)
U.S. oil refiner Valero, rivals pursue Chevron for Venezuelan crude
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. oil refiners that once were regular buyers of Venezuelan crude are jockeying to win access to coming cargoes chartered by Chevron Corp under a newly issued U.S. license, two people familiar with the matter said. The Biden administration last week authorized Chevron to expand operations...
U.S. Treasury says oil price cap ‘institutionalizing’ Russian crude discounts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The European Union’s agreed $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil will keep global markets well supplied while “institutionalizing” discounts created by the threat of such a limit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking to...
Japan eyes 40-45 trln yen for 5-year defence spending plan -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 45 trillion yen ($295 billion-$333 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would mark a jump...
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
German government not planning blanket Huawei ban
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Berlin’s relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny...
Analysis-Ghana overhaul a test for $1 billion World Bank-backed debt
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana’s debt restructuring plans are set to test a $400 million World Bank guarantee which was designed to provide extra security if the West African country failed to pay. Like other smaller, riskier emerging market countries including Sri Lanka and Zambia, Ghana faces a debt...
Former FTX exec in talks with investors for new crypto startup – The Information
(Reuters) – Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX’s U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is...
U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
