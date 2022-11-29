Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
U.S. LNG exports remain flat as domestic market braces for cold season
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. liquefied natural gas exports were flat last month, Refinitiv shipping data showed on Thursday, as production remained limited and the arrival of winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere led utilities to build inventories for domestic use. U.S. natural gas futures’ implied volatility, a measure of...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
104.1 WIKY
India’s Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months. The company’s production in November, which also saw a “minor impact” due to the shortage, rose...
104.1 WIKY
Japan eyes 40-45 trln yen for 5-year defence spending plan -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 45 trillion yen ($295 billion-$333 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would mark a jump...
104.1 WIKY
Scattered easing of COVID curbs across China after week of unrest
BEIJING (Reuters) – Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules in a marked shift in virus policies after widespread protests across the country. China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine rules in coming...
104.1 WIKY
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Treasury says oil price cap ‘institutionalizing’ Russian crude discounts
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The European Union’s agreed $60 per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil will keep global markets well supplied while “institutionalizing” discounts created by the threat of such a limit, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The official, speaking to...
104.1 WIKY
Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to...
104.1 WIKY
China’s Xi told EU less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not...
104.1 WIKY
Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil
(Reuters) – Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a “dangerous” attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations...
104.1 WIKY
Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Cineworld Group PLC’s lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group’s threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain’s Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.
104.1 WIKY
Philippines cbank chief: Likely 25 or 50 bps rate hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, though the monetary board is likely to be split over whether to raise the policy rate by 25 or 50 basis points, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Felipe Medalla expressed...
104.1 WIKY
Volvo Cars’ sales up 12% in November
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Friday its sales grew 12% year-on-year in November to 59,154 cars. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
104.1 WIKY
U.S., EU to address Inflation Reduction Act fears constructively -draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union will seek to tackle EU concerns about a new U.S. green energy subsidy package in a constructive way, officials from both sides are due to say at a meeting next week, a draft joint statement shows. The 27-country bloc...
104.1 WIKY
Indian state will proceed ‘no matter what’ with protest-hit Adani port-minister
KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) – India’s Kerala state will proceed “no matter what” with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Ghana overhaul a test for $1 billion World Bank-backed debt
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana’s debt restructuring plans are set to test a $400 million World Bank guarantee which was designed to provide extra security if the West African country failed to pay. Like other smaller, riskier emerging market countries including Sri Lanka and Zambia, Ghana faces a debt...
Beijing and other cities in China end required COVID-19 tests for public transit
The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes follows protests across China by residents frustrated by the rigid enforcement of anti-virus restrictions.
104.1 WIKY
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia’s West Java
JAKARTA (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia’s West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in capital Jakarta. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy;...
104.1 WIKY
Take Five: Ready for that Santa rally?
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue, just one several trials markets must work through between now and year-end even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer. U.S. data will provide a reality check on the shifting nature of inflation...
104.1 WIKY
Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s first satellite has been successfully launched into orbit from the International Space Station (ISS) and the East African nation’s ground controllers were in contact with the device, the government said on Friday. The PearlAfricaSat-1 spacecraft was rocketed to the ISS by NASA on...
Comments / 0