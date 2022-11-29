ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Hungary expects EU to approve its recovery plan next month: minister

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc3SD_0jQqeAHg00

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's government expects its recovery fund plan to be approved by EU finance ministers at an Ecofin meeting on Dec. 12, its minister in charge of EU negotiations said on Tuesday.

The minister, Tibor Navracsics, also said he expects the European Commission will most probably recommend that EU governments suspend 65% of transfers from the EU budget to Hungary, equating to about 7.5 billion euros ($7.79 billion).

Navracsics reiterated that Hungary would meet commitments made to Brussels and expects to receive all suspended European Union funds next year.

Sources at the EU executive said last week that the European Commission is likely to approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.

"I have done my best," Navracsics, who has been in charge of Budapest's talks with the EU, told a news briefing.

In the past several months, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government has been trying to unlock billions of euros suspended due to corruption risks and an erosion of the rule of law in Hungary.

"If we can sign the partnership agreement with the EU in December and if the Council adopts the recovery plan then we are in time... however, now the emphasis is on the possible suspension of the EU funds," Navracsics said.

The Commission's move to withhold funds comes after months of talks with Orban's government over EU concerns about high level corruption, the independence of courts, non-governmental institutions and media, as well as rights of minorities.

When asked if he saw room for a last-minute political compromise with Brussels in December to avoid a suspension of funds, Navracsics said:

"I am an optimistic person, I have seen a lot."

($1 = 0.9634 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU strikes deal to make ships pay for their carbon emissions

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to add shipping to its carbon market for the first time, forcing vessels to pay for their planet-heating emissions and increasing pressure on the maritime sector to invest in greener technologies.
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Business Insider

A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

A US intelligence official told The AP that Russian missiles landed in Poland and killed two people. Poland is a NATO member, which means an attack against it could trigger a response from allies. Sen. Bob Menendez told Politico that the attack could mark an escalation of the Ukraine war.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
Reuters

Reuters

656K+
Followers
366K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy