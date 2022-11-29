ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

vandalialeader.com

Sportsman Park in Farber vandalized

On or about Nov. 15, the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office took a report of property damage in Farber in which someone spray painted portions of the concession stand and portions of other structures in the city park. An effort was immediately made to track down those who were responsible for the vandalism. Farber Community Betterment posted that they were offering a reward on social media.
FARBER, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village

Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame. Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:
KINDERHOOK, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Nov. 25-26, 2022

Garret Anglin,34, Quincy, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Expired Registration at 6th Chestnut. NTA 155. Russell Miller, 58, Quincy, for Expired Registration at 18th Broadway on 11/25/22. PTC 155. Darrian Ragland,47, Quincy, for Theft over $10,000 on 9/1/22. Lodged 128. David Rivera,50, Quincy, for Domestic Battery at 1113...
QUINCY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend

A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
QUINCY, IL
kbia.org

Few options for rural communities that lose their hospital

In the waiting room of the Boone Health Primary Care clinic on Medical Park street in Mexico, patients are greeted by the sound of a half-dozen Gouldian finches, chirping in a cage in the corner. The birds belong to Dr. Peggy Barjenbruch, who, alongside Dr. Michael Quinlan, has served the Mexico community for decades.
MEXICO, MO
muddyrivernews.com

HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
HANNIBAL, MO
100.9 The Eagle

New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation

Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Stuff the Squad Car

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the 2022 Stuff the Squad Car. The Hancock County Sheriff’s office will host toy and food drives in several locations in Hancock County from Wednesday, November 30th, through December 6th. The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations of New...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Three Arrested After Black Friday Theft in Pittsfield

Three people were arrested on theft and drug charges after they attempted to score the ultimate black Friday deal in Pike County last week. The Pittsfield Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at the Farm and Home store located on West Washington Street in Pittsfield at approximately 8 pm Friday.
PITTSFIELD, IL
