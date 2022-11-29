Read full article on original website
Sportsman Park in Farber vandalized
On or about Nov. 15, the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office took a report of property damage in Farber in which someone spray painted portions of the concession stand and portions of other structures in the city park. An effort was immediately made to track down those who were responsible for the vandalism. Farber Community Betterment posted that they were offering a reward on social media.
Holiday Events across the Tri-States this December
We wanted to put together a list of all of the events that celebrate the Holiday season here in the Quincy/Hannibal area this December! This list is growing and changing, so if there is an event happening that isn't on this list just message us and we will add it!
Time Travel to a Tractor Pull in Mt. Sterling Way Back in 1999
I love the concept of traveling back in time. My understanding is no one has figured out how to do it yet, so this new video share showing a tractor pull in Mt. Sterling, Illinois might be as close as we get. This "new" video share a few days ago...
Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village
Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame. Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:
Former student alleges abuse at Missouri Military Academy
A former student at the Missouri Military Academy alleges in a lawsuit that school administrators did nothing to stop routine beatings he suffered at the school.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 25-26, 2022
Garret Anglin,34, Quincy, for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Expired Registration at 6th Chestnut. NTA 155. Russell Miller, 58, Quincy, for Expired Registration at 18th Broadway on 11/25/22. PTC 155. Darrian Ragland,47, Quincy, for Theft over $10,000 on 9/1/22. Lodged 128. David Rivera,50, Quincy, for Domestic Battery at 1113...
“Light the Park” in Downtown Quincy this Weekend
A Quincy tradition returns this weekend! The District invites you to join them downtown at Washington Park this Saturday to start the holidays with the ceremonial lighting up of Quincy's town square, here are all the details you need to know. It's time for Quincy to 'Light the Park' once...
kbia.org
Few options for rural communities that lose their hospital
In the waiting room of the Boone Health Primary Care clinic on Medical Park street in Mexico, patients are greeted by the sound of a half-dozen Gouldian finches, chirping in a cage in the corner. The birds belong to Dr. Peggy Barjenbruch, who, alongside Dr. Michael Quinlan, has served the Mexico community for decades.
Wanna Be a Firefighter? Hannibal Fire Department Wants You
There are lots of kids who say they'd like to be a firefighter when they grow up or at least it used to be that way. If that is still your dream, you have a chance to do that with the Hannibal Fire Department. The Hannibal Fire Department shared on...
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU’s accreditation with Higher Learning Commission placed on two-year probation
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University’s accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission was placed earlier this month on a two-year probation amid controversy about mismanagement and poor trustee governance. Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., another school affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention, also is on probation. Word and...
Look at All the Coats the Hannibal Fire Department Just Donated
When you help the local organizations that are helping others, you really do make a difference. This is a perfect example. Check out pictures today of all the coats the Hannibal Fire Department just donated to local schools and it's all because of everyone that helped them throughout the year.
muddyrivernews.com
Five people facing second-degree murder charges in beating death of Hannibal man to be arraigned Friday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 will be arraigned Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court. Four of those people — Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne and Kaelin Rickey —...
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
New Brewery Coming to Hannibal Gives Update On Renovation
Excitement is brewing as the Hannibal community gets an update on the renovation of the former Mark Twain Brewing building. Friendship Brewing Company released an update on how the renovation is going as this excitement is building for the new brewery to open in Hannibal. In the statement, they tell everyone that the flow of the building will completely change what it used to be, and the new outdoor beer garden will be south of the taproom.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Stuff the Squad Car
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the 2022 Stuff the Squad Car. The Hancock County Sheriff’s office will host toy and food drives in several locations in Hancock County from Wednesday, November 30th, through December 6th. The Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations of New...
Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat
An Audrain County teenager will spend two years on supervised probation for making a threat about a school shooting. The post Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
wlds.com
Three Arrested After Black Friday Theft in Pittsfield
Three people were arrested on theft and drug charges after they attempted to score the ultimate black Friday deal in Pike County last week. The Pittsfield Police responded to a call of a theft in progress at the Farm and Home store located on West Washington Street in Pittsfield at approximately 8 pm Friday.
