“They hate your existence because you’re persistent and consistent” — Stephon Marbury has Kyrie Irving’s back

If there's one former NBA player that has supported Kyrie Irving through all his problematic issues, it's former Nets and Knicks guard Stephon Marbury. For the past couple of years, Marbury has always got Irving's back, publicly appreciating Kyrie for speaking his mind and staying true to his beliefs.

This has also been the case recently, as Marbury has once again defended Irving amid all the problematic drama he's caused in relation to antisemitism. In fact, Marbury believes that Irving is teaching this generation how to live freely and, in his own words, with their "mind, body, and soul."

Marbury thinks people hate Kyrie because he's consistent

After missing 8 games due to suspension for publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate, Irving is back on the court for the Brooklyn Nets. He also had to complete several tasks to be cleared to play again, including having to issue a public apology and have productive conversations with several members of the Jewish community.

Irving eventually admitted his mistake (after hesitating to apologize at the start) and did everything the Nets' front office tasked him to do to get back on the court. While most believed Irving's actions were wrong, Marbury credited Kyrie for his courage and added spice to the drama by claiming that people only hate the 1-time champion because he's persistent and consistent — on and off the court.

" They hate your existence because you're persistent and consistent. On the court and off. The Wizard of ball skipping like #skiptomylou @rafer724alston on the dance floor! " Marbury said in a personal Instagram post dedicated to Irving.

Since Irving's return to the Nets' lineup, he's averaged 21.5 points on 54.0% shooting from the field and 40% from downtown. The Nets, who had their fair share of controversy to start the season , have won 2 of their last 4 games since Irving's return. Only time will tell if Kyrie can finally go on weeks without causing any more drama or, better yet, remain on the floor.

Why Marbury loves the man Kyrie is becoming

Aside from supporting Kyrie for standing up for his beliefs, the former NBA player also said that he loves the man Irving is becoming. He even went as far as saying that Kyrie is a true leader and someone he wants his son to look up to. Marbury believes that at the end of the day, Kyrie means well and that his heart is filled with nothing but love.

" He's not perfect, but he's trying. His heart is filled with nothing but love . He's seeking truth. He's not on wax talking about how much weight he sold to his own people or about how he wants to kill others. Sadly, the elderly and the so-called greats are not free and to be free is to have space on earth. He's teaching a new generation how to live in mind body and soul, " Marbury said, as reported by Ball Sports' Brandon Robinson.

Marbury's views on Kyrie are certainly interesting and unique, to say the least. But hey, everyone's entitled to their own opinions and feelings, and if Stephon Marbury continues to see the good in Kyrie, then good for both of them. It will only be a matter of time until we find out whether Marbury's faith in Irving is warranted or not.