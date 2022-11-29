Read full article on original website
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
Canadians Bought All Children’s Cold Medications in New York?
Children's Tylenol, AKA Acetaminophen, and Children's Advil and Motrin, AKA Ibuprofen, are completely sold out at pharmacies and grocery stores across the state. This is especially true near the US/Canadian border in the state in places like Western New York and the North Country. Why, though, is this happening? First,...
Can New Yorkers Legally Do This In Canada?
One of the best parts about living in New York is that we share an open border with our neighbors to the north, Canada. Chances are at some point you have made the trip over the border and hung out for a day or two in Canada. While you were there you might have enjoyed some amazing Canadian things like milk in a bag or ketchup chips.
44 Teeny Tiny Things That Were So Important To Millennials That Mean Nothing In 2022
Because there was no greater joy than turning to the TV Guide channel at the exact moment the first channel started scrolling.
ABC News
Princess Kate visits Boston in high style: See all her looks
As Princess Kate makes her way through Boston, alongside her husband Prince William, she's traveling in high style. This is the couple's first U.S. tour in nearly a decade, and the Princess of Wales has been spotted in a number of different looks -- including some that coordinate well with her husband's ensembles.
Princess Kate makes bold fashion statement in neon green gown, Diana’s emerald choker
The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their Boston tour in style.
The Best Gifts for People With Long Commutes Who Basically Live in Their Cars
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Americans spend a lot of time commuting to and from work. According to data sourced from the United States Census Bureau, the average commute last year, one way, was 27.6 minutes. So, we can assume that means a daily total of 55.2 minutes spent traveling to and from one’s job each day. Let’s assume the average worker has two weeks off each year, which with a five-day workweek would mean 260 days.Then let’s throw in another five days for holidays and sick time and...
makeuseof.com
Pay Phones Are Coming Back in Philadelphia Thanks to Linux, No Quarters Required
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As payphones have largely been superseded by cellphones, many cities have begun to remove them. One group in Philadelphia is actually putting them back in, and the new ones are powered by Linux and open-source software. Better yet, you don't have to fumble for coins to use them.
New York State Residents Warned Against Eating Toxic Raw Oysters
You'll need to find another aphrodisiac, at least for now. The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to New Yorkers about eating potentially contaminated raw oysters. I'll tell you what, I'm glad I don't eat oysters. They seem slimy and flavorless to me but to each...
Just How Honest Are New Yorkers Anyway?
Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that being nice and being honest are two very different things. Sometimes people try to be nice by telling white lies to not hurt another person’s feelings. Other times, people care more about being upfront and honest and scoot niceties to the side.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
I took my Irish partner to the Midwest for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised him most about where I grew up.
After three years together, I brought my fiancé home to meet my family in the Midwest for the first time. Here's what he noticed on our road trip.
Blackpink review – K-pop juggernaut with world-beating attitude
Despite arriving late, and rumours of rifts behind the scenes, the South Korean superstars unleash their expertly blended mega hits with total commitment. K-pop prides itself on vertiginously high standards in all aspects of production, from its choreography to the carefully curated public images of its stars. So it’s surprising that the European leg of the biggest tour ever by an all-female K-pop act begins a tad late. A bemused American voice apologises for “technical difficulties” over the PA. (Blackpink’s world tour has transferred from a successful run in the US.) There’s little for “Blinks” – Blackpink fans – to do but watch the band’s videos and bash their heart-hammer light sticks, which produce a polite squeak, on the nearest hard surface.
New York State Radio Stations Ban This Christmas Song?
People are upset. The lyrics to the song are being called sexist and there are radio stations that have already banned the tune that you have heard for years and years. Is this absolutely ridiculous?. You know the song. It is a classic. 'Baby It's Cold Outside' was written by...
Avoid Self Check Out At Wegmans And Other Stores In New York State
If you are a fan of using the self-checkout lane at Wegmans, Walmart or other stores in New York, there's a good and gross reason you might want to stop. To me, self-checkout lanes are a blessing and a curse. It seems like most of the time they are the quickest way to ring up your groceries. A lot of stores seem to have cut back on their cashiers, so the lanes with employees always take longer. And those lanes are usually where the people with a cart full of groceries usually go. On the other hand, it's sometimes a pain in the you-know-what to try to ring up your own groceries, especially if you have alcohol, clearance items, or produce.
Vox
A holiday reminder to not be a rude doofus
Back in August, Madison, Wisconsin-based chef Tory Miller asked an exasperated rhetorical question in a Facebook post: “Like how hard is it to be nice?” Miller, who owns two of the city’s restaurants, had just had a front-of-house staff member quit, citing “toxic” guests as their reasoning. “The entire world is short-staffed, and you yelling about your table not being ready the moment you arrive is not making that any different,” Miller wrote.
Prince and Princess of Wales begin Boston visit as royal scandal erupts
As Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Boston to show their support for the Earthshot Prize, the royal family is also dealing with a palace scandal. The pair issued a statement saying the apparently racist remarks from a former lady-in-waiting are "unacceptable."
Woman Shares Mistakes She Made Traveling Europe and How to Avoid Them
She's sharing the lessons she's learned with other travelers
14 Places To Buy Cheap Christmas Trees In Western New York
If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?. The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.
2022 F1 drivers: How much they make and the schedule for this season.
As of 2022, F1 drivers make anywhere from $40 million to $750,000. Here are salaries, countries of origin, sponsors and car numbers for all drivers.
