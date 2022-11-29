ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

News 4 Buffalo

12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love

Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“I can’t sleep at night”: Lewiston business owner reacts to fire just before holidays

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Lewiston business are trying to recover from a devastating fire that happened on Wednesday on Center Street. The four-alarm blaze ripped through three businesses in the historic village. Barbara Tremblay, owner of women’s clothing store Soully Created Boutique, operated the business in Lewiston for 20 years. Her storefront was damaged […]
LEWISTON, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Allegedly Threatens Woman With Knife During Big Lots Shoplifting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a shoplifting at our local Big Lots store. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the Brooklyn Square retailer on Saturday. Following an investigation, it was alleged that Zachary Wilson...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

In-Person Visits Are Back Again At The Erie County Holding Center

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that in-person visits have resumed at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility. The Holding Center is a maximum-security pre-trial facility located in Buffalo that can house 638 individuals. The Correctional Facility is located in Alden and houses up to 884 men, women, and adolescents, including non-arraigned, non-sentenced, sentenced, and federal inmates.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
