Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Related
12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
UPDATE: Police Respond To Active Shooter Call In Western New York
According to WIVB the report of an active shooter at the regal cinemas on Transit road was unfounded. The Lancaster Police department has issued a statement saying that the department received a call about a potential active shooter in the theater around 8 pm. Police departments from Amherst, Cheektowaga, and...
Buffalo Police captain suspended following allegations of racism and discrimination in federal lawsuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police captain has been suspended from the department. This comes just days after a civil lawsuit was filed against her in federal court — claiming she repeatedly made racist comments in front of Black police officers, and police higher-ups failed to address the problem. “You bring these lawsuits to […]
Man accused of violating order of protection with alleged social media threats
The Erie County District Attorney's office says Weslee Thomas, 24, was arraigned on charges of criminal contempt and harassment.
Niagara County Sheriff attempting to identify individual
RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved in a theft crime. The individual may have been involved in the theft of two ATV’S from the Ransomville area in early November. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s […]
Two arrests made in shooting of children
The children who were shot are 8 and 11 years old. The eight-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries, is still recovering.
Three charged in contraband incidents at Erie County Holding Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three individuals were charged in separate contraband incidents at the Erie County Holding Center, according to the Erie County Sheriff. On Nov. 29, 39-year-old Khaled Yaghi of Buffalo was charged with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor after deputies say they discovered a baggie of crack cocaine. While being transported […]
Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
Buffalo Police captain suspended while allegations in lawsuit are investigated
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Sour Side that a police captain, who is at the center of a lawsuit, has been suspended. Captain Amber Beyer is the head of the department's Behavorial Health Team. She is named in a federal lawsuit that was flied less than two weeks ago by two current officers and a civilian.
Arrested: Grand Island Man Whose License Has Been Suspended 26 Times
This guy is a slow learner. A Grand Island man who has had his license suspended 26 times was arrested for more traffic violations. The Erie County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest on its Facebook page. Deputies arrested the man after a traffic investigation found that he had 26 active...
Man turns himself in following investigation into damaged vehicles
SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the […]
16-year-old sentenced for killing teenage girl in January double shooting
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that a Buffalo teenager was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a teenage girl in a double shooting.
wnynewsnow.com
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
Buffalo man pleads guilty for role in bank robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday. Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison. In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South […]
The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love
Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
“I can’t sleep at night”: Lewiston business owner reacts to fire just before holidays
LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Lewiston business are trying to recover from a devastating fire that happened on Wednesday on Center Street. The four-alarm blaze ripped through three businesses in the historic village. Barbara Tremblay, owner of women’s clothing store Soully Created Boutique, operated the business in Lewiston for 20 years. Her storefront was damaged […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Threatens Woman With Knife During Big Lots Shoplifting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a shoplifting at our local Big Lots store. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the Brooklyn Square retailer on Saturday. Following an investigation, it was alleged that Zachary Wilson...
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Langfield Drive
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting on Langfield Drive in Buffalo.
Why no cameras, why Tops shooter was cleaned-up before court appearance
“We strenuously argued for cameras to be allowed,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn on WBEN. “The defense attorneys objected to it.” The judge ruled with the defense and did not allow them as the Tops shooter entered a guilty plea.
In-Person Visits Are Back Again At The Erie County Holding Center
Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that in-person visits have resumed at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility. The Holding Center is a maximum-security pre-trial facility located in Buffalo that can house 638 individuals. The Correctional Facility is located in Alden and houses up to 884 men, women, and adolescents, including non-arraigned, non-sentenced, sentenced, and federal inmates.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0