wtoc.com

Tybee Island holds annual Christmas Parade of Lights

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We might still have a few weeks to go, but it was Christmas on Tybee Island Friday night. The island held their annual parade of lights with families lining Butler Ave. WTOC talked to families who were dressed up and in the holiday spirit. There...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
allongeorgia.com

Holiday Celebration in Downtown Statesboro Friday December 2

Hosted by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, the most anticipated First Friday event, the annual Holiday Celebration in Downtown Statesboro, is this Friday, December 2, 5:30 – 8:00 pm. This event is sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Festivities will begin with the lighted Christmas parade down East Main to usher...
STATESBORO, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District

Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Metter kicks off Christmas celebrations

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Metter kicks off the Christmas season downtown with a parade and live entertainment. The city does this as a way to decorate downtown with lights and get in the Christmas spirit, but also promote Metter’s downtown shops and businesses and remind people to shop local whenever they can.
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville for the Holidays kicks off, Christmas parade on Friday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s December, holiday events in our area are making their return!. That includes Hinesville for the Holidays. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, and Santa!. It’s the first holiday in the remodeled Bradwell park. It’s also the...
HINESVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch Co Holiday Bingo Event Saturday

The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will be hosting their Holiday Bingo event on Saturday, December 3, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Eagle Creek Brewing Company in Statesboro. Tickets are $25, and $10 for each additional ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Retails Thrift Shop(located at...
STATESBORO, GA
yourislandnews.com

Bogguss brings ‘Swingin’ Christmas show to Beaufort

USC Beaufort Center for the Arts invites you to come out and “Be at the CENTER of it all” with A Swingin’ Little Christmas with Suzy Bogguss. Bogguss’ Swingin’ Little Christmas is a joyous, festive evening of traditional songs and spontaneity. “The audience is different...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Group wants square renamed after Susie King Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the community discusses renaming Calhoun Square, consensus has formed around one name: Susie King Taylor. She was the first black nurse during the American Civil War and a nurse to freed slaves. A coalition of supporters called " Say Her Name” are urging leaders to name the square after her.
SAVANNAH, GA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tybee Island 2022

An eclectic and quirky beach town that opens up a delightful cornucopia of beaches to immerse in island life, Tybee Island is dubbed Georgia’s Playground for a reason. This warm and friendly community is packed with rip-roaring opportunities for some fun in the sun, from kayaking to splashing around on the beach.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Tilly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, the Lonely Hearts have a special place in the hearts of the staff. Those are the animals that have been on the adoption floor the longest. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF.com

Man shot Thursday night in Downtown Savannah

A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Football Friday Night...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is full of events and the Coastal empire food scene is always part of those holiday functions!. Here to tell us about a couple food sceenes getting in the holiday spirt is Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco.
SAVANNAH, GA

