wtoc.com
Tybee Island holds annual Christmas Parade of Lights
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We might still have a few weeks to go, but it was Christmas on Tybee Island Friday night. The island held their annual parade of lights with families lining Butler Ave. WTOC talked to families who were dressed up and in the holiday spirit. There...
allongeorgia.com
Holiday Celebration in Downtown Statesboro Friday December 2
Hosted by the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, the most anticipated First Friday event, the annual Holiday Celebration in Downtown Statesboro, is this Friday, December 2, 5:30 – 8:00 pm. This event is sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Festivities will begin with the lighted Christmas parade down East Main to usher...
This weekend in Savannah: Meet Paula Deen, enjoy Savannah’s Christmas Market and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is always something special happening in Savannah, especially in December. Below are a few noteworthy events taking place in the city. Meet Paula Deen at The Lady & Sons restaurant on Saturday 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only those with a wristband will have the opportunity to meet […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Holiday Happenings at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District
Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is home to the annual Savannah Christmas Market – will host Breakfast with Santa, a magical holiday experience featuring delicious food and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Breakfast with Santa at Plant Riverside...
Tybee Island’s latest on free parking and Parade of Lights
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The holiday season has officially arrived and for Tybee Island, that means not only giving but being a prime place for those looking to pull their jingle bells out and enjoy the magic of the season. First, Tybee Island is offering complimentary parking from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, […]
wtoc.com
Metter kicks off Christmas celebrations
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Metter kicks off the Christmas season downtown with a parade and live entertainment. The city does this as a way to decorate downtown with lights and get in the Christmas spirit, but also promote Metter’s downtown shops and businesses and remind people to shop local whenever they can.
wtoc.com
Hinesville for the Holidays kicks off, Christmas parade on Friday
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s December, holiday events in our area are making their return!. That includes Hinesville for the Holidays. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, and Santa!. It’s the first holiday in the remodeled Bradwell park. It’s also the...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce hosts Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s hosted the 26th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade. WTOC’s Dawn Baker was a host at this year’s parade. We also brought our annual Toys for Tots campaign to the big parade to bring new, unwrapped toys for...
wtoc.com
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan. We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate. There are some things you...
wtoc.com
How to make a Holiday Yule Log Cake with Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Medieval times families would gather and burn a yule log on Christmas Eve for good luck. Eating one is even better. Chef Noah Writenhour, from the Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel is with us this morning to show us how he makes his popular Yule Log cake.
7 Of The Best Drinks To Order At Savannah's Only Holiday-Themed Bar, As Told By A Local
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Miracle Bar at Savannah's Eastern Wharf is a festive destination that will elevate your night out to new levels of comfort and joy. Located in the swanky Thompson Hotel, this...
allongeorgia.com
Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch Co Holiday Bingo Event Saturday
The Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County will be hosting their Holiday Bingo event on Saturday, December 3, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., at Eagle Creek Brewing Company in Statesboro. Tickets are $25, and $10 for each additional ticket. Tickets can be purchased at Retails Thrift Shop(located at...
December 2022 Happenings in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include visits from Santa, a 5K run, and fresh farmers markets. Click to read more.
yourislandnews.com
Bogguss brings ‘Swingin’ Christmas show to Beaufort
USC Beaufort Center for the Arts invites you to come out and “Be at the CENTER of it all” with A Swingin’ Little Christmas with Suzy Bogguss. Bogguss’ Swingin’ Little Christmas is a joyous, festive evening of traditional songs and spontaneity. “The audience is different...
wtoc.com
Group wants square renamed after Susie King Taylor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the community discusses renaming Calhoun Square, consensus has formed around one name: Susie King Taylor. She was the first black nurse during the American Civil War and a nurse to freed slaves. A coalition of supporters called " Say Her Name” are urging leaders to name the square after her.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tybee Island 2022
An eclectic and quirky beach town that opens up a delightful cornucopia of beaches to immerse in island life, Tybee Island is dubbed Georgia’s Playground for a reason. This warm and friendly community is packed with rip-roaring opportunities for some fun in the sun, from kayaking to splashing around on the beach.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Tilly
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, the Lonely Hearts have a special place in the hearts of the staff. Those are the animals that have been on the adoption floor the longest. Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought...
WJBF.com
Man shot Thursday night in Downtown Savannah
A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Football Friday Night...
wtoc.com
First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is full of events and the Coastal empire food scene is always part of those holiday functions!. Here to tell us about a couple food sceenes getting in the holiday spirt is Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco.
