KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers continue to move through this morning, with clouds remaining in place for the afternoon as rain chances slowly diminish. Winds will be a factor throughout the day as well as it will feel cooler than it actually is with some of the gust closer to 20 mph throughout the day. We’ll get a brief break from the rain on Sunday, but a more unsettled pattern arrives to start next week.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO