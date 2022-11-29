Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Scattered downpours this morning, slowly drying for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers continue to move through this morning, with clouds remaining in place for the afternoon as rain chances slowly diminish. Winds will be a factor throughout the day as well as it will feel cooler than it actually is with some of the gust closer to 20 mph throughout the day. We’ll get a brief break from the rain on Sunday, but a more unsettled pattern arrives to start next week.
wvlt.tv
Scattered rain returns Saturday morning, slightly drier Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers arrive through the overnight as well as some breezy conditions to start Saturday morning. Rain chances will slowly diminish as we head through the afternoon, but clouds will keep us on the cooler side. A more unsettled pattern lies ahead with multiple rain chances on the way through early next week.
wvlt.tv
Spotty showers return today with more at times this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers are developing at times today, with a batch of rain on the way to start Saturday. We’ll feel the changes after that front, but then rain chances stall around in the region for several days next week. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
More mild temperatures return with on and off rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures warm up tomorrow as clouds and showers increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. On-and-off rain chances continue this weekend into early next week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
wvlt.tv
Chilly today but dry for now, ahead of on and off rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is mostly clear and chilly, and while Friday feels better by the afternoon, clouds also increase with rain chances gradually increasing into the weekend. We’ll see on and off scattered rain chances for several days, until a front finally moves through next week. Join...
wvlt.tv
Cold Thursday ahead before rounds of rain arrive this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to drop overnight making for a cold start to the day Thursday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with on-and-off rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
indherald.com
Parade delayed until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to threat of rain
ONEIDA | For just the third time in the past 20 years, Scott County’s Christmas parade will be on Sunday. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that it is implementing its inclement weather plan for the weekend parade, meaning the parade will be bumped back to Sunday at 3 p.m.
wvlt.tv
49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Friday. The parade is set to step-off at 7:30 p.m. on the Parkway in Gatlinburg. Many people arrived early to pick their spot on the sidewalk along the parade route...
wvlt.tv
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department warns dangers of space heaters, extension cords in RVs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two recent camper fires in East Tennessee served as a reminder of the dangers space heaters and faulty propane systems can cause in recreational vehicles. Thursday, Knoxville Fire Department responded to a camper fire on Greenway Drive. One person, who lived inside, died. The fire also...
wvlt.tv
Fire crews respond to deadly North Knoxville camper fire
Inside Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church was a wave of silence, emotions, and dancing flames on candles that reflected the joy people once shared with loved ones. ‘The war is still going on:’ Ukrainian student at UT worries about home country. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As many prepare for...
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
PHOTOS: Inside ‘stunning mountaintop mansion’ up for auction in Sevier County
A mansion atop Bluff Mountain in Sevier County worth an estimated $8 million is set to be auctioned off. See photos inside the luxurious private residence courtesy of Island Light Creative.
MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically. The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.
Comments / 0