ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Just how much of a problem is the Boston Celtics' defense, anyway?

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eq5Bw_0jQqaY5200
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics could have very well have been the first team in the NBA this season to have a 10-game win streak had they managed to show a modicum of defensive ability in their streak-ending loss to the Chicago Bulls earlier this month, but instead chose to try turning it on late in the game when the momentum was already out of their hands.

And while it can be hard to get on the case of a team that is currently among the very best in the league in terms of wins and losses, the glaring issue of defensive concerns lingers over a ball club that just missed out on hanging a league-record 18 banners because of such seemingly minor issues.

Can the Celtics turn things around by the time they will need to deploy at least a middling defense with consistency?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast had plenty to say about Boston’s defensive woes on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Boston

Photos: Prince William and Kate sit courtside at Celtics game

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wednesday night’s Celtics game as part of their three-day stay in Boston. The pair sat alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect (and former professional basketball player) Maura Healey to watch the team play the Miami Heat. Here are the best photos of...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle

NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
DALLAS, TX
erhsraider.org

Kyrie Irving Suspended by the Brooklyn Nets After Tweeting a Link to Anti-semitic Film

Kyrie Irving recently took to Twitter to share a link to a film that contains anti-Semitic material. Because of this tweet, he was given a minimum 5-game suspension and a list of things to complete before he can return to the team. Many general managers around the league believe that Irving has already played his last game in a Nets jersey and if not, he’s placed a large target on his back so the next time he messes up, things might be over for his career.
NESN

Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Reports: Al Horford, Celtics agree to 2-year contract extension

Boston Celtics center Al Horford will get a longer stay in town, it seems. Per multiple reports, Horford and the Celtics have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep the former All-Star center with Boston through the 2024-25 season. Horford was set to become an unrestricted free agent...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Five Biggest ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics

Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy