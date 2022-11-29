How worried ought we to be about the Boston Celtics' defense?

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics claimed their current mantel as a bonafide NBA title contender on the basis of the historically good switch-everything defense they developed under currently suspended head coach Ime Udoka, but have since changed up their style of play under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

There is not too much to complain about under Mazzulla’s tenure thus far given the Celtics currently possess an excellent record due to the historic offense Boston’s interim coach has put together with virtually the same roster. But some growing pains have emerged with the Celtics losing a winnable game against the Chicago Bulls last week due in large part to mediocre defense.

To talk over Boston’s flagging defense and how important it could be to their season, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast recently debated this important topic.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their takes on the Celtics’ defense so far this season.

