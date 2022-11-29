Due to the ultimate failure of the FTX crypto exchange, there seems to be even more mayhem and chaos being created all around. The FTX, which is now a state of complete bankruptcy, was itself responsible for its present state. However, as in most situations, anti-socials always look for soft targets to fulfill their suspicious needs and wants. In this case scenario, it happens to be the retinue of hackers who are seemingly having a field day.

1 DAY AGO