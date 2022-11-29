Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Zilliqa is ready for an up move; Will ZIL break $0.03?
Zilliqa helps in the linear growth of blockchain with sharding technology, making it one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world with the native token ZIL. At the time of writing this post, Zilliqa is trading around $0.022, forming candles above the baseline of Bollinger Band that suggest bullishness for the short term.
cryptonewsz.com
Will Zcash (ZEC) Cross $50 before this December?
Zcash has developed on the Bitcoin codebase but offers enhanced security and privacy for the users. It is one of the leading privacy-centric cryptocurrencies that have great potential to provide a better return in the long term. At the time of writing this post, Zcash is trading around $43.13, forming...
cryptonewsz.com
FTM reached $0.25 with a 30% spike last week; What’s next?
Fantom was built on the back of ICO funding by raising over USD 40 million in 2018. The advantage of this development was its core technology didn’t utilize the actual blockchain process but rather a more recent technology iteration as a Directed Acyclic Graph to provide smart contract services.
cryptonewsz.com
The next wave of DeFi has arrived; Oryen Network beats CAKE And UNI price action!
Since its inception, human society has continuously improved by creating new technologies and finding answers to the challenges that have afflicted it for so long. These technologies are widely used in a variety of fields, including the banking and money industry. Because of man’s need for money throughout history, several...
cryptonewsz.com
Cryptocurrencies Predestined to Explode in 2023: Oryen Network, Mask, Polygon, and Ethereum Name Service
Since the early days of crypto, market trends are always a rollercoaster ride, with alternating bear and bull runs. In late 2017, crypto prices rallied, and Bitcoin reached nearly $20,000. The following years were bearish until the pandemic in 2020. Then, markets flipped and rallied to all-time highs in November 2021, surpassing $2.5 trillion in market cap. Now, the declining markets have plunged crypto to under $850 billion.
cryptonewsz.com
Cardano DeFi project Ardana halts development while Budblockz proceeds to advance adoption in the crypto market
Ardana (DANA), a much-hyped decentralized finance project on Cardano (ADA), has halted development. In a tweet to the Ardana community, the project team cited funding and project timeline uncertainty as the reasons for ceasing operations. Ardana was barely a year into development when it raised $10 million in a funding...
cryptonewsz.com
Trouble looms for Helium (HNT) and Huobi Token (HT); Invest in Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to reap the rewards of the next Blockchain era!
The Helium (HNT) and Huobi Token (HT) debacle might have caught many people by surprise, but those who are paying attention to the blockchain space knew that this day was coming. These two projects were among the most overvalued in the entire industry, and their eventual downfall was inevitable. But...
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network shows strength, Dogecoin and Solana can’t keep up
Lately, the markets have been unfavorable for investors as most projects melt under the mercies of the bear market. Although the current times are highly volatile and uncertain, one particular project has risen to fame by offering insanely high returns for investors, regardless of the prevailing market conditions. Dogecoin and...
cryptonewsz.com
FX volume declines for Saxo Bank in october 2022
Saxo Bank has published its monthly figures, with an average daily volume of FX and commodities business at the center. The FX average daily volume witnessed a drop in October in comparison to September 2022. The figure stood at $6.1 billion, down by 9% from the value of $6.7 billion in September 2022.
cryptonewsz.com
FP Markets adds foreign FX pairs to MT4 and MT5 trading platforms
A forex trading broker, FP Markets, has launched new foreign currency pairs that are available across CFD and FX brokers’ platforms of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The new launch of FX pairs targets currencies from Latin America, Africa, and Asia sovereignty traded in defiance of the US dollar. The exotic FX will include the following currencies:-
cryptonewsz.com
How is Tora Inu preparing to take the crypto market by storm?
The newest cryptocurrency that everyone is talking about is the Tora Inu. The meme coin phenomenon is hosting one of the most popular and lucrative crypto presales of the year by combining a variety of P2E and NFT utilities. The Meme Coin Craze Is Resurrected Thanks to Tora Inu. Meme...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance acquires Sakura Exchange BitCoin to enter the Japanese market
Binance recently announced the acquisition of 100% of the SEBC (Sakura Exchange BitCoin). The development allows Binance to enter Japan as a JFSA (Japanese Financial Service Agency) regulated platform. As the leading crypto infrastructure and blockchain ecosystem provider, Binance holds immense market control. Thus, the platform’s entry into the Japanese...
cryptonewsz.com
Diversify your portfolio with BudBlockz, PancakeSwap, and Ripple
When the cryptocurrency market is bullish, it is almost impossible to sell a token at a loss. However, investors can’t be certain of the market’s temperament due to the volatility of cryptocurrency. It is here that the significance of a well-diversified portfolio comes into play. Living in profits...
cryptonewsz.com
Animoca Brands announces $2 billion Metaverse fund for startups
Animoca Brands, a blockchain gaming group based out of Hong Kong, recently announced a metaverse fund. The platform released an official tweet to announce the 2 billion dollars fund to focus on mid to late-stage startups. According to Yat Siu, the co-founder of Animoca, the fund will act as a...
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now?
The cloud-based customer relationship management company faces a lot of near-term headwinds.
cryptonewsz.com
Ankr Protocol claims its platform has been exploited
Due to the ultimate failure of the FTX crypto exchange, there seems to be even more mayhem and chaos being created all around. The FTX, which is now a state of complete bankruptcy, was itself responsible for its present state. However, as in most situations, anti-socials always look for soft targets to fulfill their suspicious needs and wants. In this case scenario, it happens to be the retinue of hackers who are seemingly having a field day.
cryptonewsz.com
OANDA bags Singapore’s number-one broker position for client satisfaction
OANDA, the leading multi-asset CFD trading service provider, again becomes the No. 1 broker in Singapore. According to the latest Investment Trends report, OANDA is the best forex broker in Singapore when it comes to client satisfaction. The service provider has earned the title two years in a row, solidifying...
cryptonewsz.com
Alibaba, PlatON, and HashKey to co-build Web3 developer platform
Alibaba Group’s digital technology and backbone, Alibaba Cloud, made an announcement to co-develop the technology and infrastructure platform for Web3 developers. In this venture, Alibaba Cloud is backed by PlatON and HashKey Group. PlatON is a future-generation internet infrastructure protocol that connects the crypto world to the real world....
cryptonewsz.com
NFTs are now formally live on Uniswap
From this point forward, it is now possible for all users to conduct all of their trading-related operations across the different significant and prime market locations in order to find additional listings that are needed and, most importantly, much more reasonable and acceptable cost. In order to properly honor this...
cryptonewsz.com
Poloniex partners with Huobi for further expansion
Collaboration is part of the expansion strategy of businesses. This is a trend for a good reason. Sharing resources is really the most effective approach to advance. Poloniex is a new platform to be a part of this ecosystem. It has announced a strategic partnership with Huobi to gain an edge in the expansion process across the globe.
Comments / 0