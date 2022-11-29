Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network sways investors with 250% price jump during Presale, while Algorand, Solana, and Lido DAO decline sharply
Oryen Network continues to pump, and early investors look ready to lock in enormous gains at launch. This next-gen staking protocol has left the competition in the dust. And these incredible gains come when even established projects like Algorand, Solana, and Lido DAO suffer a sharp decline. This small-cap gem represents the perfect addition to any crypto investor’s portfolio.
cryptonewsz.com
FTM reached $0.25 with a 30% spike last week; What’s next?
Fantom was built on the back of ICO funding by raising over USD 40 million in 2018. The advantage of this development was its core technology didn’t utilize the actual blockchain process but rather a more recent technology iteration as a Directed Acyclic Graph to provide smart contract services.
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network shows strength, Dogecoin and Solana can’t keep up
Lately, the markets have been unfavorable for investors as most projects melt under the mercies of the bear market. Although the current times are highly volatile and uncertain, one particular project has risen to fame by offering insanely high returns for investors, regardless of the prevailing market conditions. Dogecoin and...
cryptonewsz.com
The next wave of DeFi has arrived; Oryen Network beats CAKE And UNI price action!
Since its inception, human society has continuously improved by creating new technologies and finding answers to the challenges that have afflicted it for so long. These technologies are widely used in a variety of fields, including the banking and money industry. Because of man’s need for money throughout history, several...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) reaches close to 100 EMA curves!
Bitcoin Cash is one of the most trending forks of Bitcoin that was created as an upgrade of the blockchain to cater to the new market needs. Bitcoin, in the initial days, was quite minor security and features. Since the Bitcoin blockchain was a proof of work since the beginning, the need to create new regulations and protocols posed a challenge that could only be overcome using a fork.
cryptonewsz.com
Cardano DeFi project Ardana halts development while Budblockz proceeds to advance adoption in the crypto market
Ardana (DANA), a much-hyped decentralized finance project on Cardano (ADA), has halted development. In a tweet to the Ardana community, the project team cited funding and project timeline uncertainty as the reasons for ceasing operations. Ardana was barely a year into development when it raised $10 million in a funding...
cryptonewsz.com
FX volume declines for Saxo Bank in october 2022
Saxo Bank has published its monthly figures, with an average daily volume of FX and commodities business at the center. The FX average daily volume witnessed a drop in October in comparison to September 2022. The figure stood at $6.1 billion, down by 9% from the value of $6.7 billion in September 2022.
cryptonewsz.com
BitKeep Wallet announces partnership with OpenSea
On November 30, 2022, BitKeep Wallet, a top multi-chain crypto wallet, made a formal public statement about a strategic association with OpenSea, a NY-headquartered NFT marketplace, with a vision to expand the universal NFT ecosystem. With this collaboration, NFT investors could purchase BNB coins using the BitKeep Wallet. Both platforms...
cryptonewsz.com
Trouble looms for Helium (HNT) and Huobi Token (HT); Invest in Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to reap the rewards of the next Blockchain era!
The Helium (HNT) and Huobi Token (HT) debacle might have caught many people by surprise, but those who are paying attention to the blockchain space knew that this day was coming. These two projects were among the most overvalued in the entire industry, and their eventual downfall was inevitable. But...
cryptonewsz.com
Saxo bags Best Boutique Prime Broker for the second year in a row
Saxo ends November 2022 on a high note with an important award to its name at the HFM Asian Services Awards. The Fintech company has been awarded the title of “Best Boutique Prime Broker” in the 2022 edition of the award ceremony. This is the second year that Saxo has received the award in this category.
cryptonewsz.com
How is Tora Inu preparing to take the crypto market by storm?
The newest cryptocurrency that everyone is talking about is the Tora Inu. The meme coin phenomenon is hosting one of the most popular and lucrative crypto presales of the year by combining a variety of P2E and NFT utilities. The Meme Coin Craze Is Resurrected Thanks to Tora Inu. Meme...
cryptonewsz.com
Diversify your portfolio with BudBlockz, PancakeSwap, and Ripple
When the cryptocurrency market is bullish, it is almost impossible to sell a token at a loss. However, investors can’t be certain of the market’s temperament due to the volatility of cryptocurrency. It is here that the significance of a well-diversified portfolio comes into play. Living in profits...
cryptonewsz.com
Ankr Protocol claims its platform has been exploited
Due to the ultimate failure of the FTX crypto exchange, there seems to be even more mayhem and chaos being created all around. The FTX, which is now a state of complete bankruptcy, was itself responsible for its present state. However, as in most situations, anti-socials always look for soft targets to fulfill their suspicious needs and wants. In this case scenario, it happens to be the retinue of hackers who are seemingly having a field day.
cryptonewsz.com
Uniswap has launched NFT Marketplace with $5M airdrop
Uniswap, which in the true sense happens to be an undoubted DeFi giant, has been in the position of successfully launching its very own marketplace in the case scenario of non-fungible tokens. The offering from their side is the commitment to the best-ever prices on NFTs, coupled with heavily decreased gas-related fees. The launch also took place with the accompaniment of an amount of $5 million airdrop for the sake and total benefit of all of the Genie users. From here on, Uniswap’s NFT collector will be actively engaged in the listings related to eight other different marketplaces. This will also replace the NFT collector Genie. This incidentally was taken into possession by Uniswap sometime in the month of June this very year.
cryptonewsz.com
Binance acquires Sakura Exchange BitCoin to enter the Japanese market
Binance recently announced the acquisition of 100% of the SEBC (Sakura Exchange BitCoin). The development allows Binance to enter Japan as a JFSA (Japanese Financial Service Agency) regulated platform. As the leading crypto infrastructure and blockchain ecosystem provider, Binance holds immense market control. Thus, the platform’s entry into the Japanese...
cryptonewsz.com
Interactive Brokers Group shares Electronic Brokerage Metrics
Interactive Brokers Group recently shared its monthly performance metrics for electronic brokerage. The automated electronic broker had spoken about flat metrics in monthly turnover several weeks ago as well. The company was aiming to develop and integrate new policies, resulting in increased monthly turnovers. According to the latest report, the...
cryptonewsz.com
Cryptocurrencies Predestined to Explode in 2023: Oryen Network, Mask, Polygon, and Ethereum Name Service
Since the early days of crypto, market trends are always a rollercoaster ride, with alternating bear and bull runs. In late 2017, crypto prices rallied, and Bitcoin reached nearly $20,000. The following years were bearish until the pandemic in 2020. Then, markets flipped and rallied to all-time highs in November 2021, surpassing $2.5 trillion in market cap. Now, the declining markets have plunged crypto to under $850 billion.
cryptonewsz.com
BitDAO delivers modular Ethereum Layer 2 network Mantle
BitDAO takes the opportunity of carrying out its delivery of modular Ethereum Layer 2 Mantle, which will, in the case scenario, be instrumental in the delivery of much quicker transactions. The offer will also be with regards to much less of a price tag attached to it. To understand the...
Comments / 0