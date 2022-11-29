Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
fox13news.com
Volunteers to build bikes for Tampa Bay children
Onbikes is preparing for its annual Winter Wonder Ride and fundraiser, but before that, they are having a unique event will be held inside Amalie Arena. Hundreds of volunteers are coming together to build special bikes for children across the region.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 1
Every night duing the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw how homeowners in Brandon, Clearwater, and Seffner go all out for the holidays. More holiday lights at: https://www.fox13news.com/holidays.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
fox13news.com
St. Pete receives proposals from four groups for Tropicana Field site redevelopment – including Tampa Bay Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg mayor and city leaders are again reviewing proposals from four groups to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site. Over the summer, Mayor Ken Welch scrapped plans from two previously chosen developers. He said the plans were outdated and didn't reflect the current economic conditions, new workforce trends after the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's needs.
fox13news.com
Amalie Arena to transform into Santa's workshop as volunteers build bikes for kids
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa-based nonprofit Onbikes is hosting hundreds of volunteers Friday at Amalie Arena, turning the venue into Santa's workshop for its annual bike build. Santa's Bike Build is a yearly tradition ahead of the group's Winter Wonder Ride. Organizers describe Santa's Bike Build as a one-of-a-kind event where...
fox13news.com
Bay Area organization provides meals to thousands of hungry children in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Bay Area organization is making sure students who receive free school breakfast and lunch don’t go hungry on the weekends. Students at Lealman Avenue Elementary School deliver meals to their classmates as part of the Beth Dillinger Foundation's "Nourish to Flourish" program, which gives children a packet of food to take home over the weekend.
fox13news.com
Feeding Tampa Bay to build new headquarters that will offer more services to local families
TAMPA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay will build a new headquarters to keep up with the demanding needs of the community and offer more services to Bay Area families. "Over the last 10 years, we have moved from 10 million meals a year to the community to last year we did over 90 million meals," said Thomas Mantz, the president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay.
wfla.com
All You Can Eat Oysters in Tampa Bay
Frameworks of Tampa Bay Board Chairman John Wakefiled joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the 4th Annual Tampa Oyster Fest on December 11, 2022. Tampa Bay Oyster Fest will have all you can eat oysters, unlimited beverages & low country boil...
Bay News 9
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
mynews13.com
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
wild941.com
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
ABC Action News
Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — America’s largest Christmas light maze and village is making its way back to Tampa Bay. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg transformed into a winter wonderland with over four million twinkling lights, ice skating, festive food, and holiday shopping. Experience a world of adventure with...
Tampa Bay's first Sweetgreen opens soon
The “Starbucks of salad” is known for its build-your-own bowls.
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
temponewsflorida.com
Cannabis Companies Closing Black Ownership Gaps
Tampa, Fla. – Black cannabis entrepreneurs are virtually non-existent in America. They constitute 2% of the businesses and less than 10% are owned by people of color. Not surprisingly, for decades Black and Afro-Latino communities have had much higher rates of incarceration for marijuana offenses. While this gap is being addressed in many states through social equity policy built into state medical and recreational marijuana laws, it’s clear that there is still significant ground to make up. As a result, the private sector is stepping up – including Parallel, the parent company of Florida’s Surterra Wellness, and Black Cannabusiness (BCB).
villages-news.com
Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin
Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
earnthenecklace.com
Cynthia Smoot Leaving WTVT: Is the FOX 13 Tampa Bay Anchor Retiring?
It’s true that some people make a difference, and Cynthia Smoot, a reporter and anchor for Tampa’s WTVT, is one of them. When she appeared on FOX 13 News and viewers chose to watch her, she had an impact. However, Cynthia Smoot is leaving WTVT after 25 long years. Her followers are naturally saddened about the news and have many questions. They especially want to know if the Emmy Award-winning anchor is leaving Tampa, too. Here’s what the veteran reporter had to say about her departure from FOX 13 News.
