ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Betting On Bucks-Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers kick off a six-game road trip against one of the best teams in the NBA, the 15-5 Milwaukee Bucks. L.A.'s All-Star frontcourt of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have their work cut out for them fending off Bucks studs Giannis Antetokounmpo (an 2023 early Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, and of course a perennial MVP candidate), Jrue Holiday, and a returning Khris Middleton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler: `We Never Lost Confidence’

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat are well off last year's pace that ended with them earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. At 11-12, they are just ninth in the conference standings but they have remained positive despite the slow start. "We...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Each Ranked in Latest MVP Ladder

The Boston Celtics have been undoubtedly the best team in basketball so far this season and they are getting some serious recognition for it. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both are in the middle of the best seasons of their young careers and have led the way as Boston has put together an eye-popping 18-4 record a quarter of the way into the season.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute

View the original article to see embedded media. A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Cheating With NBA Star

DEC 1 KANYE, KIM AND CHRIS Kanye West's series of hateful and harmful public pronouncements are now entering the NBA world. He is now claiming that wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him ... with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. The controversial musician took to his recently reinstated Twitter account to...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Atop MVP Ladder

View the original article to see embedded media. If the Miami Heat are going to split their two-game series against the Boston Celtics, they will have to stop forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum was recently the named the frontrunner to win the MVP award by NBA.com, meaning the task won't be...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?

The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy