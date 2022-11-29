Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stephen Curry Is 101st In The League In 4th Quarter Minutes But 1st In 4th Quarter Points
Stephen Curry also boasts of being the leader in 4th quarter points per 100 possessions.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Betting On Bucks-Lakers
Your Los Angeles Lakers kick off a six-game road trip against one of the best teams in the NBA, the 15-5 Milwaukee Bucks. L.A.'s All-Star frontcourt of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have their work cut out for them fending off Bucks studs Giannis Antetokounmpo (an 2023 early Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, and of course a perennial MVP candidate), Jrue Holiday, and a returning Khris Middleton.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler: `We Never Lost Confidence’
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat are well off last year's pace that ended with them earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. At 11-12, they are just ninth in the conference standings but they have remained positive despite the slow start. "We...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Each Ranked in Latest MVP Ladder
The Boston Celtics have been undoubtedly the best team in basketball so far this season and they are getting some serious recognition for it. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both are in the middle of the best seasons of their young careers and have led the way as Boston has put together an eye-popping 18-4 record a quarter of the way into the season.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute
View the original article to see embedded media. A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute. Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top...
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Boston Celtics Friday Night
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat took a 120-116 overtime win against the Boston Celtics Friday. The main story of the night was Jimmy Butler returning to the lineup after missing seven games due to injury. After the game, he was all the fans could talk about.
Wichita Eagle
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Cheating With NBA Star
DEC 1 KANYE, KIM AND CHRIS Kanye West's series of hateful and harmful public pronouncements are now entering the NBA world. He is now claiming that wife Kim Kardashian cheated on him ... with Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. The controversial musician took to his recently reinstated Twitter account to...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Loss vs. Heat: Turnovers and Miami’s Second Chances Lead to Boston’s Second Home Defeat
The second half of the regular-season min-series between the Celtics and Heat got played at a slow pace and mostly in the half court, terms favoring Miami and making it difficult for Boston to find and sustain a rhythm offensively. View the original article to see embedded media. The hosts...
Wichita Eagle
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Atop MVP Ladder
View the original article to see embedded media. If the Miami Heat are going to split their two-game series against the Boston Celtics, they will have to stop forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum was recently the named the frontrunner to win the MVP award by NBA.com, meaning the task won't be...
Wichita Eagle
Tracy Cortez explains how ‘good mentor’ Henry Cejudo is pushing her to score first UFC finish
Tracy Cortez is off to a great start in her UFC career but is yet to score a finish inside the octagon. Under the guidance of Henry Cejudo and his brother, Angel, at Fight Ready in Arizona, Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) hopes to change that when she meets Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Another 76ers Rival Enters Jae Crowder Trade Market?
The Phoenix Suns have yet to make a move when it comes to Jae Crowder. As the veteran forward is one of the biggest names on the trade market, he’s patiently waiting to land a new opportunity before he takes the floor again. Last year, Crowder appeared in 67...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Richardson, Cornerback, Tiffin Dragons
