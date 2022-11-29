ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Miami Heat’s Haywood Highsmith Making His Mark On Defensive End

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shook things up a bit when he closed Friday's game against the Boston Celtics with Haywood Highsmith at power forward instead of starter Caleb Martin. Highsmith finished with the Heat's highest plus-minus at plus 12. "H had...
Ben Jones Back After Lesson in ‘Patience’

NASHVILLE – The man in the middle of the Tennessee Titans offense will return to action on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Ben Jones hopes he can help the team’s running game return to form as well. Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Titans’ last...
Tyler Herro Feels The Miami Heat Are On Same Level As Boston Celtics

View the original article to see embedded media. At 18-4, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA. At 10-12, the Miami Heat are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Still, Heat guard Tyler Herro thinks both teams are playing well. When asked if there was...
Detroit Lions Week 13 Thursday Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are hoping the play of the defensive line continues to improve, as they seek increased pressure against opposing quarterbacks. After facing multiple mobile quarterbacks, the team is hoping to contain Trevor Lawrence, who led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a late touchdown drive last week, on their way to defeating the Baltimore Ravens.
