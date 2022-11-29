ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Chesterfield Police investigate fatal crash on Midlothian Turnpike

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ka2M2_0jQqZJP800

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 52-year-old man died after their car crashed into a tree off of Midlothian Turnpike overnight Tuesday, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 9100 block when the driver of a 2003 Toyota Camry crossed into the median as they were heading west.

The car hit a tree and then came to rest in the eastbound lanes, Chesterfield Police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Gilbert M. Allen of Chesterfield County.

Police said at this point in their investigation they believe Allen was traveling at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of Midlothian Turnpike at Arboretum Place were closed while police investigated, but they reopened just before 7 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 0

Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman dies in crash on Cedar Fork Road

A 59-year-old Henrico woman died when the car she was driving ran off the road and crashed in Eastern Henrico Nov. 30. The crash happened shortly before 3:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie Antoinette Woodfolk ran off the road while traveling northbound on Cedar Fork Road near Creighton Road. A witness saw the vehicle strike several trees, according to Henrico Police.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Fatal Accident on Semmes

The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is investigating a vehicle crash on Semmes Avenue that occurred on Saturday and resulted in a fatality. At approximately 2:58 p.m., November 26, RPD officers responded to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for the report of a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Departments’ Crash Team.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Injuries reported in Henrico crash; Dumbarton Road reopens

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County closed Dumbarton Road at Hermitage Road in both directions on Wednesday morning. First responders say that injuries were reported in the crash, which was near the intersection of Westlake Avenue and Dumbarton Road around 10:20 a.m. There’s currently no information...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy