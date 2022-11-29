ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN claps back at Elon Musk after he shares fake headline on Twitter

By Namita Singh
 3 days ago

CNN clapped back at Twitter owner Elon Musk hours after he shared an image of a fabricated headline seemingly taking a dig at the network.

“Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely,” read the headline of a months-old story containing the image of CNN anchor Don Lemon .

The billionaire was, however, fact-checked on his own platform as CNN shared a screengrab of the headline along with readers’ context saying: “The screencap in this image is not real and originated from a satirical website.”

“CNN aired no such report about Musk ‘threatening free speech’ and the chyron has been digitally altered to add the text,” it said with a link to an Associated Press fact check attached to it.

According to the report on the news wire agency, satirical outlet Genesius Times, which calls itself “the most reliable source of fake news on the planet,” published the headline.

“This headline never appeared on CNN,” CNN’s PR department wrote to Musk. “Be better.”

Mr Musk, however, downplayed it by saying “Lmaoooo” as he appreciated Twitter’s community notes for flagging the fake news post.

While, the tweet has so far not been deleted, the community note was no longer visible at the time The Independent reported the story.

The Twitter owner was widely mocked for sharing a fake news screengrab.

“ Haha the ‘reader context.’ LOLOLOL ,” wrote journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

“Twitter’s remaining fact-checker has attached a note explaining that this is a fake headline,” wrote another user.

Related
Popculture

CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News

Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
The Independent

The Independent

