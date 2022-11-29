ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tinder Swindler victim says she’s ‘ready to find someone’ on Celebs Go Dating

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bBVaQ_0jQqYl1z00

Cecilie Fjellhøy, the ex-girlfriend of Tinder Swindler , Shimon Hayut, has said she’s “ready to find someone”, ahead of her appearance in the new series of Celebs Go Dating .

The 34-year-old made headlines after her story was told in the hit Netflix documentary The Tindler Swindler , which explored how Hayut (also known as Simon Leviev) used the dating app to connect with women who he emotionally manipulated into giving him millions of pounds.

Fjellhøy was one such victim to be duped out of thousands of pounds.

Appearing on GMB on Tuesday morning, ahead of the launch of the reality TV show, the Norwegian native said that she is “ready to find someone”.

“I feel like Celebs Go Dating came in at the perfect time,” she said. “I feel ready to find someone, you always have that dream.”

In a recent Instagram post, she said she had joined the dating agency “because everyone has seen how bad I am at picking dates online.

“So, I’m thinking that I need to get someone to decide for me,” she said.

She added that she knows that she has met the right man when “it feels right, it feels calm… I think love should be easy”, she said.

In a recent BBC interview , she said she was looking forward to showing the public “a different side to me”.

Fjellhøy now campaigns for more awareness surrounding romance fraud and has called for specialist training for police and healthcare professionals to spot the signs and better support victims.

She also confirmed that she is back on Tinder , saying she didn’t blame the app for what happened to her “because I met him in real life”.

The hit E4 dating show returns on Tuesday 28 November at 10pm.

Celebrities involved in this year’s series include Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon, 2018 contestant Laura Anderson, and 1980s popstar Sinitta.

Other celebrities looking for love include Geordie Shore star Bethan Kershaw, Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy, Apprentice contestant Navid Sole and The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
The Independent

Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼‍âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
The Independent

Helen Skelton addresses marriage split for first time on Strictly Come Dancing

Helen Skelton hinted at her marriage split during the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing.During the broadcast, which occurred on Friday (2 December) instead of its usual slot on a Saturday, the Countryfile presenter explained why she said yes to the BBC dancing competition.“I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face,” she said.Skelton signed up to the show months after revealing that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home” just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to...
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park...
Popculture

'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
The Independent

Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes subtly address relationship claims on GMA segment

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have subtly addressed the recent reports surrounding their alleged relationship.During Friday’s segment of GMA 3: What You Need To Know, Holmes poked fun at how it has been an event week for him. His remark comes two days after the Daily Mail broke the news about his rumoured romance with Robach and shared photos of the pair together.“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said in the segment, which has been shared on Twitter. “I just want this one to keep going and going...
The Independent

Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion interview cut short as police threaten arrest

The filming of Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion for ABC was interrupted when police threatened to make arrests.Sawyer was interviewing Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played lovestruck schoolboy Sam, when a producer was forced to cut it short.“We have to stop. The police say we don’t have the proper permit, and they’re going to arrest us,” he said, much to the amusement of Brodie-Sangster.Jumping up, the presenter declares her plan of action: “Now, we run.”They were chatting on the bench along the Thames where his character had a heart-to-heart with his stepfather, played by Liam Neeson.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates‘Magic’: Rob Burrow uses eye-controlled computer to read CBeebies bedtime storyHey Duggee rocket toy blasts into space attached to stratospheric balloon
The Independent

Fans defend Kim Kardashian’s daughter North after critics called her skincare routine ‘disturbing’

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has sparked a debate online after the nine-year-old posted a video of her multi-step skincare routine to TikTok.The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West boasts more than 10m followers on the joint TikTok account she shares with her famous mom, @kimandnorth. Scrolling through her TikTok, fans can find comical videos of North dancing with Kardashian and taking part in popular TikTok trends, but comments on the videos are always turned off and the bio states that the account is run by an adult.This week, one of her videos received mixed reactions when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Royal aide quits after black guest at Palace asked where she really came from

The late Queen’s lady in waiting has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she “really came from”.Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.A source has confirmed to the PA news agency that the person who made the remarks was Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.Ngozi Fulani,...
The Independent

Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

The Princess of Wales showed off her green credentials as her husband’s Earthshot Prize honoured environmental pioneers – by wearing a rented gown.Kate dazzled on the green carpet with her dress of the same hue as five innovative ideas that William hopes will help repair the planet were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.The event staged this year in the US city of Boston is one of the highlights of the Prince of Wales’s official calendar and has been dubbed the future King’s “World Cup” moment by Hannah Jones, the Earthshot Prize’s chief...
The Independent

Strictly Come Dancing: Helen Skelton explains why she wanted to take part in show

Helen Skelton has opened up about why she wanted to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year.The famous presenter is among the favourites to reach the final and win the glitterball later this month.“I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face,” Skelton said of her involvement.She signed up for the show just a few months after revealing that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother and child dance to Snoop Dogg's new album for childrenKanye West suspended from Twitter by Elon Musk for ‘inciting violence’Mel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s met
The Independent

Joe Pesci recalls avoiding Macaulay Culkin on Home Alone set

Joe Pesci has recalled avoiding Macaulay Culkin on the set of the Home Alone films.The Goodfellas actor appeared opposite the child star in the Christmas comedy and its sequel, Lost in New York, in 1990 and 1992, when Culkin was 10 and 12.In the first film, Pesci played Marv, one of the two robbers attempting to break into the house of Kevin (Culkin), a child who is left behind when his family go missing. The sequel, set one year later, finds Kevin stranded in New York City with the robbers in pursuit.Despite Culkin’s age, Pesci, who is known...
The Independent

Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
The Independent

Amy Robach’s husband deletes Instagram photos amid reports of her secret relationship with co-host TJ Holmes

Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, has gotten rid of some photos on his social media account amid reports of the Good Morning America anchor’s relationship with TJ Holmes.While the 55-year-old actor hasn’t publicly spoken out about Robach and Holmes’ relationship rumours, he has deleted all photos of his spouse from Instagram. Prior to his wife making headlines this week, Shue posted many sweet images of them together, including one of them kissing in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in 2020, as reported by People.In the caption of that photo, he wrote: “Incredible weather and view with my baby - take nothing for...
The Independent

‘The face bleeds a lot’: Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White recalls harrowing way he got his facial scar

Jeremy Allen White has recalled the harrowing way he earned his facial scar. The 31-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of troublesome Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the US remake of Shameless, and like his character, White isn’t afraid to rough himself up. For his recent GQ cover story, published on Wednesday 30 November, White recounted the incident that left him with a visible scar below his right eye. At the time, he was in a fragile emotional state after having just broken up with his then-girlfriend. “I definitely wanted something to happen,” White explained. He walked into...
The Independent

The Independent

954K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy