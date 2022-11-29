Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China

A protester holding a bouquet of flowers was dragged away by police amid an anti-lockdown demonstration in China on Sunday, 27 November.

Rare public displays of anger have been seen across the country in response to the zero-Covid policy.

Footage shows the protester giving an impassioned speech along the Urumqi road in Xinjiang .

The demonstrations were prompted by a fire at an apartment block in Urumqi that killed at least 10 people, as several blame the city being under lockdown for hindering rescue efforts.

