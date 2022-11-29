Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony JamesPalm Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
Deputies: Man gets out of car at red light and collapses with car still in drive
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An unusual incident happened at a red light in Boca Raton. Early this afternoon, PBSO received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the driver stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway...
cbs12.com
19-year-old ex-con after his most recent arrest: 'I'm going to be gone for years'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal charges can follow simple traffic infractions such as seatbelt violations. In this case, it was driving a car with window tint that was allegedly too dark. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote about “conducting proactive patrol in the area of I-95...
cbs12.com
Under arrest more than 2 months after deadly wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after a fatal crash that happened back in September. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Jamie Padgett was arrested Wednesday for charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving, among other charges. The arrest...
Suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman, injured man arrested
Police have arrested a man accused in a Fort Pierce hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man with an infant in the car.
cbs12.com
Teen accused of making threats by text, then to investigating deputies in person
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault didn't get a warm welcome from the teenage suspect. A deputy wrote in Eric Anderson's arrest report that late last Sunday night, Nov. 27, “As soon as Anderson saw me, he took a fighting stand and said to me, ‘What you want b____, I'm gonna to punch you in the face?’”
cbs12.com
73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
cbs12.com
Arrest in deadly Hobe Sound stabbing made in Jacksonville, by K-9 officer
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect in Saturday's deadly stabbing in Hobe Sound was arrested about 300 miles from the crime scene, thanks to several agencies and a police dog. Jared Alexander Diaz, 30, had been wanted for the death of Robert Tyler Meadows, who was stabbed in...
cbs12.com
Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
Orlando woman charged with vehicular homicide in Greenacres man's death
A 21-year Orlando woman has been charged with manslaughter in the crash in September that killed a 31-year-old Greenacres man.
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly wrong-way crash early Friday.
cbs12.com
'Didn't know anything whatsoever:' Victim of Wellington distraction theft recalls ordeal
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Distraction thefts are on the rise across our area. The most recent incident in Wellington – where a woman’s wallet was snatched from her purse at a supermarket. The woman was shopping at Trader Joe’s on November 20th when two women grabbed her...
cbs12.com
Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
Body found next to car on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park
A body was found next to a vehicle on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, shutting down a portion of the highway for several hours. About 12:15 a.m., a caller reported a body next to a vehicle on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they met with Florida Highway Patrol troopers. All southbound lanes of ...
cbs12.com
Off-duty deputy responsible for using AR-15 under the influence released on bond
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The jailhouse deputy that was arrested for mishandling a firearm while under the influence has been released on bond. His mistake put a young girl in the hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower hip/abdomen. Daniel Weber, 35, posted a $50,000 bond.
cbs12.com
Knife attack averted, hot oil splash wasn't in fight over 'using the bathroom,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight last Saturday at a home in Riviera Beach led to some serious injuries and a woman under arrest. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute and found it was "about using the bathroom." Elaine Kelly, 52, had been living there...
North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
cbs12.com
I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
cbs12.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
cbs12.com
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
Comments / 0