ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault didn't get a warm welcome from the teenage suspect. A deputy wrote in Eric Anderson's arrest report that late last Sunday night, Nov. 27, “As soon as Anderson saw me, he took a fighting stand and said to me, ‘What you want b____, I'm gonna to punch you in the face?’”

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO