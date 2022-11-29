ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Teen accused of making threats by text, then to investigating deputies in person

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an assault didn't get a warm welcome from the teenage suspect. A deputy wrote in Eric Anderson's arrest report that late last Sunday night, Nov. 27, “As soon as Anderson saw me, he took a fighting stand and said to me, ‘What you want b____, I'm gonna to punch you in the face?’”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

73-year-old woman hits, kills motorcyclist with car, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist died after he was struck by a car in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on Nov. 17. At around 1 p.m. dispatch received a call about a crash on West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Girl wounded in accidental shooting at deputy's home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A young girl is recovering on the Treasure Coast after police say an off-duty deputy accidentally shot the child inside his own home. We are learning more about what the deputy was doing in the hours leading up to the accident that may have played a role.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Body found next to car on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A body was found next to a vehicle on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning, shutting down a portion of the highway for several hours. About 12:15 a.m., a caller reported a body next to a vehicle on I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they met with Florida Highway Patrol troopers. All southbound lanes of ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

North Broward County Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on West Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say Kenneth Ernst of the 500 block of SW Second Place in Pompano died less than two hours after […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

I-95 northbound open again after deadly wrong-way head-on crash, 2nd driver critical

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly overnight crash that closed I-95 for hours, including during the morning rush hour, was caused by a wrong-way driver. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 4 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man in a Toyota Corolla was driving southbound in a northbound lane in Lake Worth Beach, just south of the 6th Avenue exit, when he hit a Chevy Silverado head-on.
LAKE WORTH, FL

