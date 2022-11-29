Read full article on original website
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Clay County residents asked for input on Clay Community TransportationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery
If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Joint Venture Plans 197-Unit Fellowship at Wildlight in Nassau County, Florida
YULEE, Fla. — The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments has unveiled plans for Fellowship at Wildlight, a 197-unit seniors housing community within the master-planned community of Wildlight. The development is located in Yulee, between Jacksonville and the Georgia border. Fellowship at Wildlight will feature 24 memory care units,...
Clay County first-grader gets to sing with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County first-grader got the chance to sing with two musical icons on Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”. Rosie, who attends RideOut Elementary School in Middleburg, sang “Amazing Grace” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.
This Is Florida's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Black Santa Winter Wonderland now open in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The much-awaited Black Santa Jax Winter Wonderland is now open. Located inside the Ndani Village, a grand opening of the studio will take place on December 4 at 10:00 a.m. Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and Patricia Gresham, lifelong educators who sought to fulfill...
1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold
The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Lash the silverback gorilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the loss of its oldest silverback gorilla. Lash would have turned 46 years old on Christmas Day, the Zoo said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Zoo said the median life expectancy for silverbacks is 33 years old.
floridapolitics.com
Joseph Hogan launches run for Jacksonville City Council
An anti-Lenny Curry Republican joins crowded field. The Jacksonville City Council map is still in flux ahead of the January qualifying deadline, but campaigns are ramping up nonetheless. Republican Joseph Hogan joined an increasingly crowded field in Council District 14 Thursday, which is expected to include the Ortega area. Incumbent...
Gov. DeSantis to release autobiography in the new year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to release a memoir in the new year on the heels of his re-election and amid speculation about a potential presidential campaign. His book will be titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," according to the...
WCNC
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
Nassau County Sheriffs Office starts new cold case unit dedicated to giving families closure
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — This week marked 35 years since Linda Anderson’s body was found near I-10 in Nassau County. But until 2011, she was known only as “Jane Doe.”. It wasn’t until Anderson’s children submitted their DNA decades later that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify her.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?
From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
New family medicine practice opens in Orange Park
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital announced this week the opening of a new family medicine practice, HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care. HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care will provide comprehensive family medicine and internal medicine services to Orange Park and the surrounding areas, according to a press release. Services offered include annual physical exams, joint injections, blood work, and pediatric care, including vaccines for children.
News4Jax.com
DCPS ends over 20-year relationship with LGBTQ advocacy group over ‘inappropriate’ materials
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ended its decades-long services agreement with JASMYN, an organization that provides resources for the LGBTQ community, citing a social media post from the organization that contained materials deemed to be inappropriate for children. News4JAX on Wednesday obtained a message from DCPS that...
Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
Clay County property tax exemption deadline announced
High Angle Shot of Suburban NeighborhoodPhoto byDavid McBee. The deadline to apply for property tax exemptions is approaching. According to the Clay County property appraiser office, the deadline to apply for a property tax exemption is March 1, 2023.
Florida HBCU uses religious exemption to disband faculty union
Edward Waters University is named after a prominent African American labor leader.
