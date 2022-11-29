ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery

If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Joint Venture Plans 197-Unit Fellowship at Wildlight in Nassau County, Florida

YULEE, Fla. — The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments has unveiled plans for Fellowship at Wildlight, a 197-unit seniors housing community within the master-planned community of Wildlight. The development is located in Yulee, between Jacksonville and the Georgia border. Fellowship at Wildlight will feature 24 memory care units,...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

1800's shipwreck revealed on Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shipwreck has been revealed on the First Coast. Wooded beams protrude out of the sand, the remnants of a ship from the 1800’s, according to Archaeologist Chuck Meide with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program. They are investigating the wreckage this week, now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Mossfire Grill in Five Points is sold

The Mossfire Grill, a Five Points area mainstay at 1537 Margaret St., has been sold. Ben Franco bought the restaurant from owners Drew and Scooter Cavins on Nov. 28. Drew Cavins declined to release the sale amount. Franco purchased the restaurant and its recipes. The Cavinses own the building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Joseph Hogan launches run for Jacksonville City Council

An anti-Lenny Curry Republican joins crowded field. The Jacksonville City Council map is still in flux ahead of the January qualifying deadline, but campaigns are ramping up nonetheless. Republican Joseph Hogan joined an increasingly crowded field in Council District 14 Thursday, which is expected to include the Ortega area. Incumbent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCNC

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?

From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

New family medicine practice opens in Orange Park

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital announced this week the opening of a new family medicine practice, HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care. HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care will provide comprehensive family medicine and internal medicine services to Orange Park and the surrounding areas, according to a press release. Services offered include annual physical exams, joint injections, blood work, and pediatric care, including vaccines for children.
ORANGE PARK, FL
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE

