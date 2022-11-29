ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Joseph Hogan launches run for Jacksonville City Council

An anti-Lenny Curry Republican joins crowded field. The Jacksonville City Council map is still in flux ahead of the January qualifying deadline, but campaigns are ramping up nonetheless. Republican Joseph Hogan joined an increasingly crowded field in Council District 14 Thursday, which is expected to include the Ortega area. Incumbent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County axes Zoom participation, Commissioners select new Chairman

Statistics on hand show public participation through online means has dwindled to nearly nothing. There won’t be any more virtual participation at Nassau County Board of County Commissioners meetings, meaning those looking to speak out must now appear in person. “In order to actually participate, they need to come...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Joint Venture Plans 197-Unit Fellowship at Wildlight in Nassau County, Florida

YULEE, Fla. — The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments has unveiled plans for Fellowship at Wildlight, a 197-unit seniors housing community within the master-planned community of Wildlight. The development is located in Yulee, between Jacksonville and the Georgia border. Fellowship at Wildlight will feature 24 memory care units,...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
beckersasc.com

4 gastroenterology ASCs built or proposed in 2022

Here are four gastroenterology and endoscopy-focused ASCs that were built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 24:. 1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla. 2. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?

From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

