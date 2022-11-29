Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Appeal dismissed for Brittany Williams, found guilty of misdemeanor after teeth broken in scuffle with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An appeal filed by the legal team for a woman found guilty of resisting an officer in an incident that resulted in her front teeth being broken has been rejected. A jury found Brittany Williams, 31, guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without...
Nassau County Sheriffs Office starts new cold case unit dedicated to giving families closure
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — This week marked 35 years since Linda Anderson’s body was found near I-10 in Nassau County. But until 2011, she was known only as “Jane Doe.”. It wasn’t until Anderson’s children submitted their DNA decades later that the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify her.
floridapolitics.com
Joseph Hogan launches run for Jacksonville City Council
An anti-Lenny Curry Republican joins crowded field. The Jacksonville City Council map is still in flux ahead of the January qualifying deadline, but campaigns are ramping up nonetheless. Republican Joseph Hogan joined an increasingly crowded field in Council District 14 Thursday, which is expected to include the Ortega area. Incumbent...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County axes Zoom participation, Commissioners select new Chairman
Statistics on hand show public participation through online means has dwindled to nearly nothing. There won’t be any more virtual participation at Nassau County Board of County Commissioners meetings, meaning those looking to speak out must now appear in person. “In order to actually participate, they need to come...
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Joint Venture Plans 197-Unit Fellowship at Wildlight in Nassau County, Florida
YULEE, Fla. — The Fellowship Family and Ambling Property Investments has unveiled plans for Fellowship at Wildlight, a 197-unit seniors housing community within the master-planned community of Wildlight. The development is located in Yulee, between Jacksonville and the Georgia border. Fellowship at Wildlight will feature 24 memory care units,...
First Coast News
Rape charges will not be filed against former Fernandina Beach police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Prosecutors have declined to file sexual battery charges against a former Fernandina Beach Police Officer accused of date rape, calling the allegations "unreliable and arguably incredible." John Lee Finley Jr. was arrested by the...
Gov. DeSantis to release autobiography in the new year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to release a memoir in the new year on the heels of his re-election and amid speculation about a potential presidential campaign. His book will be titled "The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival," according to the...
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
beckersasc.com
4 gastroenterology ASCs built or proposed in 2022
Here are four gastroenterology and endoscopy-focused ASCs that were built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 24:. 1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla. 2. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building...
Jax pharmacist searching for help after string of burglaries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of Emed Multispecialty Group says he’s is tired of the break ins. “A $1,000 window... ya know, for a $200 TV set,” said Dr. Rene Pulido, owner of Emed Multispecialty Group. During the early hours on Black Friday, a brazen thief smashed...
Camden County Democrats’ calls for extended early voting hours fall on deaf ears
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County Democrats’ request for extended early voting hours fell on deaf ears ahead of the runoff election slated for Tuesday. At the early voting site in Kingsland, Georgia wait times hovered around half an hour through most of the day. It’s one of...
Hoax shooting calls in Southeast Georgia possibly part of national trend
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Entire communities in Southeast Georgia were put on edge Wednesday morning with reports of an active shooter on school property. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and that's because the initial call turned out to be false. It appears that a troubling nationwide hoax has made its way...
‘Renewed focus on impaired driving:’ Jacksonville police arrest 33 for DUI over Thanksgiving weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it made 33 driving under the influence-related arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said there will be a “renewed focus” by JSO on impaired driving in Duval County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens its portal today at 8 AM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville opens its application portal for Duval County residents needing emergency rental and utility assistance today at 8 AM. Households negatively affected by COVID-19 can receive up to a year of past due rent and utility payments. Residents must have an income that...
JSO responding to reported shooting on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported shooting on the Westside. The incident happened in the 7500 block of Jana Lane North, police say. Police are expected to give additional information at 9 p.m.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?
From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspension
Curbside collection of recyclables will resume on Monday, Dec. 5, for the unincorporated areas of Clay County and the City of Keystone Heights. Residents will need two separate recycling bins at their homes prior to the Dec. 5 resumption date, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
Dean at Ribault High School arrested for assault of student
Jacksonville, Fl — A Dean at Ribault High School is facing a child abuse charge. 34-year-old Kevin Greene Jr. was arrested Wednesday by Duval County School Police following a confrontation with a student. According to a police report, Greene addressed a student who was skipping class. He then proceeded...
