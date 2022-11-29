Read full article on original website
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
Legendary soccer star Pele has been transferred to an end-of-life care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer star, known as the “King,” is being treated for colon cancer and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection after being hospitalized Tuesday for “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo Hospital, the Folha de Sao Paulo reported. Earlier in the week, the soccer legend — who led Brazil to three World Cup wins in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and whose real name is Edson Arantes de Nascimento — reassured his 2.8 million Twitter followers that he was in hospital, but was feeling good after a career tribute in Qatar, which is currently hosting the World Cup. “Friends, I’m in the hospital doing my monthly visit,” he posted on Twitter. “It’s always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes!” Doctors at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein where Pele is being treated refused further comment on his condition Friday.
The Netherlands face the USA as the World Cup knockout stage begins in Qatar. The opening last-16 clash of the tournament sees the winners of Group A, the Netherlands, take on the runners-up of Group B, the USA, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.It’s been an unpredictable World Cup so far, perhaps the most ever following a chaotic group stage, and both of these teams will be looking to defy the odds and embark on a deep tournament run. Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side have faced criticism back home for the manner in which they finished...
The last time the Americans advanced that far in the tournament was 2002 and the team has relished its ability to prove to the audience back home that it can actually compete in soccer on the biggest stage.
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginLouis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England. Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The...
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has been suffering with illness ahead of his country’s World Cup last-16 clash with England.The former Birmingham and Portsmouth defender led Senegal to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year before guiding them out of the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 2002.Twenty years ago Cisse was part of the squad which shocked holders France in the opening game before eventually losing to Turkey in the quarter-finals.The 46 year-old was missing from his media duties on Saturday, the day before the fixture against England in Al...
After three years together, I brought my fiancé home to meet my family in the Midwest for the first time. Here's what he noticed on our road trip.
