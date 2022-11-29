ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery

If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV-TV

Camden County arrests

Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia …. Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack...
SAVANNAH, GA
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

The first weekend of December brings festive events galore! Shop for vintage finds, see an outdoor movie, cheer on a Jacksonville sports team, and more. We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 12/2-12/4: Vintage Market Days. Need...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Car slams into motorcyclist, leaves scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 30. Video captured by another driver shows the moment a white 4-door seems to run a red light and collides with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Heckscher Drive and Interstate 295.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

