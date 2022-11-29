Read full article on original website
Ask Anthony: Help is on the way for single mom, teacher in need of new van
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you see a picture of Candace Ford's 19-year-old daughter, Sydni, you can't help but smile. "She is joy wherever she is, she exudes joy," Candace Ford told First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin. Sydni is in a wheelchair. Every single day, Candace has to physically...
fernandinaobserver.com
Pat’s Wildways: Bosque Bello Cemetery
If you are looking for an interesting walk on Amelia Island beyond the offerings of Fort Clinch State Park, the Egan’s Creek Greenway or the beach, head out to Bosque Bello Cemetery. You don’t have to know anyone buried there or even be a history buff to enjoy the place. There’s a lot even for a nature lover like me.
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools terminates 20-year relationship with LGBTQ group due to Instagram post
The school district cited an "inappropriate game" being given to students. JASMYN called it an "overreaction."
First Coast News
Appeal dismissed for Brittany Williams, found guilty of misdemeanor after teeth broken in scuffle with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An appeal filed by the legal team for a woman found guilty of resisting an officer in an incident that resulted in her front teeth being broken has been rejected. A jury found Brittany Williams, 31, guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without...
First Coast News
'Don't drop the soap:' Judge calls comments by uncle of Ashlee Rucker inappropriate during sentencing for her killer
Chad Absher was convicted last month in the Jacksonville murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker. After he was convicted, he blew kisses and winked at her family.
Dean at Ribault High School arrested for assault of student
Jacksonville, Fl — A Dean at Ribault High School is facing a child abuse charge. 34-year-old Kevin Greene Jr. was arrested Wednesday by Duval County School Police following a confrontation with a student. According to a police report, Greene addressed a student who was skipping class. He then proceeded...
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Hoax shooting calls in Southeast Georgia possibly part of national trend
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Entire communities in Southeast Georgia were put on edge Wednesday morning with reports of an active shooter on school property. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and that's because the initial call turned out to be false. It appears that a troubling nationwide hoax has made its way...
WSAV-TV
Camden County arrests
Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia …. Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
The first weekend of December brings festive events galore! Shop for vintage finds, see an outdoor movie, cheer on a Jacksonville sports team, and more. We hope you'll find something fun from this weeks list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!. 12/2-12/4: Vintage Market Days. Need...
Hoax calls reporting school shootings made about several Georgia schools
A rash of hoax calls to Georgia police departments reporting shootings at schools is triggering searches, lockdowns and chaos at schools throughout the entire state. In Coastal Georgia, Brunswick High School was cleared by law enforcement after a threat was made against the school Wednesday morning. As a precaution all...
35-year-old female inmate dies at Bacon County Jail
The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI conduct a death investigation of a female inmate in the Bacon County Jail. According to the GBI, 35-year-old Rethia Pennington, of Callahan, Florida, was found dead in her cell on the morning of Nov. 29. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office...
Florida HBCU uses religious exemption to disband faculty union
Edward Waters University is named after a prominent African American labor leader.
Arraignment set for former DA accused of meddling in Ahmaud Arbery case
More than 14 months after being indicted, former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson finally has...
News4Jax.com
‘My daughter was innocent’: Ware County mother speaks after daughter found fatally shot in crashed car
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A Ware County mother on Monday spoke with News4JAX for the first time following the death of her 16-year-old daughter, who in August was found fatally shot in a crashed car. She was identified as Jakayla Hicks. Her father, Jacmine Hicks, has been charged with...
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Car slams into motorcyclist, leaves scene
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 30. Video captured by another driver shows the moment a white 4-door seems to run a red light and collides with a motorcyclist at the intersection of Heckscher Drive and Interstate 295.
Jacksonville evictions nearly double since beginning of the year, City offers assistance
The City of Jacksonville opened the door to $3.3 million in federal dollars to help residents with rent and utility. The helps comes as landlords have closed doors on 12,557 people evicted so far this year, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Nassau County deputies warn of internet scam targeting people across the country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam targeting people across the country. Deputies say scammers will call and claim to work for Microsoft or another computer company, and try to get you to log into your computer to “fix” the issue you have.
