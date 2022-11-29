Read full article on original website
Popculture
WWE Fans Are Done With Ronda Rousey After Survivor Series Botch
WWE fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey. The SmackDown Women's Champion defended her title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday. Fans were angry that Rousey won the match, but they were also angry about a major botch that happened when the two were competing. As Shotzi was going for a DDT on the apron, Rousey didn't let go of the rope, causing Shotzi to fall to the ground. Fans went after Rousey on Twitter.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory
Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight. World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
MMAmania.com
Referee admits cheating to save Manny Pacquiao in bombshell new confession — ‘I prolonged the count’
It once took Count Von Count 77 seconds to count to four, which leads me to believe his arithmetic teacher at Carpathian Mountains Elementary was none other than veteran boxing referee and Filipino homer Carlos Padilla. Turns out Padilla cheated in Manny Pacquiao’s Oct. 2000 victory over Nedal Hussein, leading...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Expected To Return To WWE Soon
Earlier this year WWE decided to part ways with William Regal and it didn’t take long for Regal to join All Elite Wrestling. However, recently there’s been a lot of speculation about a possible WWE return for the former NXT General Manager. PWInsider reports that although they’ve heard...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC Orlando Live Results: Thompson vs. Holland
UFC Orlando results begin at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 3, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Click on the fight below in the UFC Orlando results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC Orlando written results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
MMAWeekly.com
Aljamain Sterling: ‘Henry Cejudo is the fight that’s gonna happen next’
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling appears to have his next fight lined up. “Funk Master” will be facing former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo next. Sterling made the announcement in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Thursday. “I’m announcing that I am gonna fight Henry next,” Sterling...
MMAWeekly.com
Ontario and Alberta Canada have banned betting on UFC fights
Two Canadian provinces have banned betting on UFC fights in the last two days. First it was Ontario, and now Alberta has done the same thing. On Thursday, The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) prohibited gambling on UFC fights citing potential ‘insider betting and suspicious betting patterns.’
MMAWeekly.com
Tecia Torres releases emotional video of pregnancy test reveal
UFC women’s flyweight Tecia Torres and former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington are going to be parents. Torres revealed that she was expecting on November 24 via social media. “We have a little extra to be thankful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our growing family...
