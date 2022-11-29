Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
GoFundMe created to help 79-year-old man injured in brutal attack
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Budenas is currently recovering from two broken ribs, a broken ulna and radius, a shattered right hand, and could lose his left index finger. The 79-year-old man was attacked by strangers while walking home from his job the night of Oct. 20. While strolling along 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Budenas recalls what happened before regaining consciousness in a pool of his own blood.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
Clearwater woman wanted for setting house on fire, killing 2 cats: police
Clearwater police said they are looking for a woman who they believe set her own house on fire.
HCSO: Man arrested after admitting to shooting multiple cats
TAMPA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man is behind bars after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said he admitted to shooting multiple cats near his home. Osvaldo Garrido was booked into the Orient Road Jail on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, records show. Hillsborough County...
YAHOO!
Sarasota police charge woman with murder. Man found with stab wounds on bathroom floor
The Sarasota Police Department arrested a 43-year-old woman on Monday in connection to a killing that left one man dead. Eugenia Bright was arrested in connection to a suspicious death that happened on Nov. 21. Bright's employer called the dispatch concerned that Bright didn’t show up to work. Officers went...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
Woman shot in mouth during violent home invasion that left fiance dead
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — It’s an amazing story of survival. Chelsea Povia shares what happened to her the night of November 12 when her fiance was shot dead and so much more inside her DeSoto County home. “I should be dead or a vegetable,” Povia said. It...
Cat found dead after Clearwater house fire, other animals missing
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A cat was found dead and another cat and dog are missing after a house fire just before noon Thursday, according to Clearwater Public Safety. The fire happened at a home located near the intersection of Lakeview Road and South Evergreen Avenue, city officials wrote in a statement.
Father charged in fatal hit-and-run after son drives without license
A father has been charged after he allowed his son to drive without a license, resulting in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Saturday.
Polk County man attacks victim with bat before hitting him with car, police say
A Polk County man attacked another man with a bat at a gas station on Tuesday morning, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Woman Rescued In Florida After Being Held Captive In Her Own Home
DOVER, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman being held against her will in a home in Dover. According to deputies, on Friday, November 25, 2022, the HCSO dispatch center received multiple phone calls reporting a victim being held against her will.
Missing-Runaway Teen Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Nov. 25 Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 15-year-old Davee Biddle has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Davee Biddle, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Biddle is 5’4”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Nov.
Tampa motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash, woman cited
Police said the 38-year-old was heading east on Adamo, when a Honda driver cut him off and collided with his motorcycle.
Tarpon Springs woman dies after fire pit accident in November
A Tarpon Springs woman dies at Tampa General Hospital following a backyard fire pit accident at her home.
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
Sheriff Searching For Missing-Endangered Man, May Be In Wesley Chapel Or Land O’ Lakes
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Antwan Miller, a missing/endangered 43-year-old man. Miller is 5’9″, bald, and has brown eyes, according to deputies. Investigators say Miller was last heard from on Nov. 29 around 2 p.m. and may be in
"You're gonna think I'm drunk," video shows previous arrest of crash suspect
Fox 4 Investigates obtained the dash cam videos of Cassandra Smith’s DUI arrest in Palm Beach County in April of 2021.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0