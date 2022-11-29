ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are currently searching for a missing teen and are hoping someone knows where she is. Detectives are currently searching for Payton Makenna Jeanfils. Jeanfils is a 17-year-old missing runaway who was last seen on Nov. 25 at the Walmart on Cortez Rd. W. in...
BRADENTON, FL
GoFundMe created to help 79-year-old man injured in brutal attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Budenas is currently recovering from two broken ribs, a broken ulna and radius, a shattered right hand, and could lose his left index finger. The 79-year-old man was attacked by strangers while walking home from his job the night of Oct. 20. While strolling along 22nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, Budenas recalls what happened before regaining consciousness in a pool of his own blood.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
