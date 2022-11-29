ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
NBC New York

European Markets Set to Open Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were poised to open lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Britain's FTSE 100 index, France's CAC and Germany's DAX were all forecast to open...
NBC New York

South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
NBC New York

U.S. Sanctions 3 People Following String of North Korean Missile Launches

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced Thursday that it is sanctioning three people for their work in developing weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs for North Korea. The Treasury Department designated Workers' Party of Korea officials Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin and Kim Su Gil for their...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Joint patrols resume in north Syria amid tension with Turkey

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — U.S. troops Saturday resumed joint patrols with Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria days after they were stopped amid Turkish threats of a new ground incursion into the war-torn country. A patrol consisting of four American armored vehicles and one for the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces...
NBC New York

Crypto Collapse Leaves Media Companies With Budget Holes as Advertising Dries Up

Crypto advertising has dropped 80% from the first quarter to the third quarter, according to MediaRadar. The start of the year was boosted by hefty spending on Super Bowl ads. Coinbase said in its latest earnings that its sales and marketing expense dropped 46% in the third quarter from the prior period to $76 million.

